Get ready to ‘Howl ‘N Growl’

Voice for Companion Animals will host “Howl ‘N Growl,” set for Saturday, Oct. 29, to raise funds to pay for a new roof for the organization’s building at 524 S. Webb Road.

“The VCA board of directors budgeted $20,000 to replace the roof this year, but with rising costs in every sector, the new lowest bid for a new roof is $31,000,” said Robyn Mays, VCA executive director. “Our insurance company, and those contractors providing bids all said, the roof needs to be replaced now rather than later.

“We know that roofs are not ‘sexy’ for fundraising, but the animals in our care and the food and supplies that we provide to pet owners for their pets are all in jeopardy. During the cold winter months, the need is greater for those who cannot get out of their home and lack resources to feed their companion animals. This service is at the core of our mission and we want to make sure that service is not interrupted!”

Howl ‘N Grow starts at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Peacock Lounge, 2430 N. Broadwell Ave.

The event will feature hamburger, chips and drink for $10, live and silent auctions, costume contests and more fun to benefit animals and their owners throughout Central Nebraska.

“We would not be where we are today without the generous support of businesses and individuals who believe what we do is important,” Mays said, “As the only provider of care for companion animals to those are at risk of losing their pet, we are asking once again for the community to rally for this great need.”

For more information, or to donated items for the auctions, contact VCA at 308-675-3445 or email info@voiceforcompanionanimals.com