Grand Island's Bed Bath & Beyond is one of 149 stores the company will close in the coming weeks.

Over the past several months, the company has closed or is in the process of closing about 400 locations, which includes the closure of five buybuy Baby locations and all 49 remaining Harmon Face Value stores.

In response to a query, Bed Bath & Beyond's media relations department sent this email to The Independent on Thursday:

""We have been conducting a comprehensive, store-by-store analysis of our portfolio to ensure we can grow profitably while best serving our customers. As such, Bed Bath & Beyond has decided to close the Grand Island, NE location."

The company shared the news earlier "with our valued associates. While the decision to close a store is always a difficult one, customers can shop online at bedbathandbeyond.com and our mobile app," the email says.

The list of 149 closures announced this week comes a week after the company announced the shuttering of 87 other stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond is headquartered in Union, N.J.

"In total, the company is reducing the number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores from 760 to about 360, with the company keeping its most profitable stores open in key markets. At its peak in 2017, the storied brand had 1,552 stores open," says a CNN Business story.

This week's list includes closures in 13 new states that weren't included in last week's store-closing list. Those are in Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon and Wisconsin.

The Grand Island store is the only Bed Bath & Beyond closing in Nebraska. The stores in Lincoln and Omaha will continue to operate.

The list of new closures includes three stores in Iowa – in Sioux City, Cedar Rapids and Davenport – and three in Kansas – in Shawnee, Topeka and Wichita.

The list also includes two stores in Wyoming – Casper and Cheyenne – and four in Colorado – in Glenwood Springs, Grand Junction, Dillon and Northglenn.

Also slated to shut down are three locations in Minnesota, three in Wisconsin, one in Montana and five in Missouri.

The Grand Island Bed Bath & Beyond, at 3426 W. State St., opened in 2013.

A CNN story says Bed Bath & Beyond is fighting to stay in business.

"The company has avoided a bankruptcy filing for now by completing a complex stock offering that will give it an immediate injection of $225 million in funds and a pledge for $800 million in the future to pay down its current debt load," the story says.

The company is also closing around 400 of its stores to save money, the story says.