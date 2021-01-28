GICC cruises into Centennial Conference Tournament semifinals

Coming off some sluggish performances, Class C-2 No. 1-rated Grand Island Central Catholic’s offense showed signs of life Thursday.
The Crusaders used runs of 9-0 and 13-0 in the first half to down Hastings St. Cecilia 59-29 in the Centennial Conference Tournament quarterfinals.
“We were a lot sharper and moved the ball better,” coach Tino Martinez said. “The player movement was better. I though we were quicker and played at a better pace. That’s what we have to do to be good, so I was really pleased with it.
“I think the kids were playing with freedom, and that’s when they are at their best.”
GICC (13-2) had nine players score. Tanner Turek and Gil Jengmer came off the bench to lead the way with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
“That’s the good thing when we’re clicking on offense — we have several different guys who can hurt you,” Martinez said.
With the week’s snowstorm forcing the tournament to be postponed, the Centennial champion will have to win three games in three days.
That made the defending conference champion Crusaders appreciate being able to spread out the minutes against the Bluehawks (9-8), especially with 6-foot-9 post Dei Jengmer playing in just his second game back after suffering a foot injury.
“There’s a lot of different reasons we rested our guys when we could, but three games in three days with what are going to be very tough games, we had to take advantage of that when we could,” Martinez said. “That was nice to do, and there’s no reason to risk Dei stepping on someone’s foot.”
While encouraged on the offensive end, Martinez said the Crusaders continued to play well defensively. St. Cecilia only managed three field goals in the first half and trailed 32-10 at halftime.
Central Catholic faces Archbishop Bergan, a 53-49 winner over Lincoln Christian, in Friday’s 6 p.m. semifinal at Omaha Concordia.
“They’re an athletic, physical team,” Martinez said. “They play a little different style than we’re used to seeing, so it’ll be a challenge for us. They run a lot of different sets that normally we’d have a lot of time to prepare for, so we’re going to have to absorb information quickly and take that to the floor the best we can.”