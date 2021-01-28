GICC cruises into Centennial Conference Tournament semifinals

Coming off some sluggish performances, Class C-2 No. 1-rated Grand Island Central Catholic’s offense showed signs of life Thursday.

The Crusaders used runs of 9-0 and 13-0 in the first half to down Hastings St. Cecilia 59-29 in the Centennial Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

“We were a lot sharper and moved the ball better,” coach Tino Martinez said. “The player movement was better. I though we were quicker and played at a better pace. That’s what we have to do to be good, so I was really pleased with it.

“I think the kids were playing with freedom, and that’s when they are at their best.”

GICC (13-2) had nine players score. Tanner Turek and Gil Jengmer came off the bench to lead the way with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

“That’s the good thing when we’re clicking on offense — we have several different guys who can hurt you,” Martinez said.

With the week’s snowstorm forcing the tournament to be postponed, the Centennial champion will have to win three games in three days.