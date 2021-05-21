GICC's Ashlyn Kucera finishes as Class B No. 1 singles runner-up

LINCOLN — Friday afternoon brought another “last” for Grand Island Central Catholic’s Ashlyn Kucera but the senior was all smiles as she stepped off the court with a second-place finish in No. 1 singles at the Class B state girls tennis tournament.

“I honestly feel really good,” Kucera said following the match, “I was playing really well, we had some good points and I had a bigger win earlier today so I just feel really great about how the day went.”

After dropping just two games on the first day of the championships, third-seeded Kucera matched up against second-seeded Megan Hodgson from McCook in Friday morning’s semifinals and took the match 6-3, 6-2 to earn a spot in the finals against No. 1 Meena Satpathy from Omaha Duchesne Academy.

Satpathy entered the tournament with a 27-1 record on the year and dropped just one game on her way to the top of the podium, defeating Kucera 6-0, 6-0.

“I couldn’t be happier for Ashlyn,” said GICC coach James Lowry. “She’s been a major part of this program for the last three years. For her to finish in the finals, she put herself in the position to be the first ever GICC player to win No. 1 singles. There’s an argument there that she’s as good as anyone who’s gone through here.”