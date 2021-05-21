GICC's Ashlyn Kucera finishes as Class B No. 1 singles runner-up

LINCOLN — Friday afternoon brought another “last” for Grand Island Central Catholic’s Ashlyn Kucera but the senior was all smiles as she stepped off the court with a second-place finish in No. 1 singles at the Class B state girls tennis tournament.
“I honestly feel really good,” Kucera said following the match, “I was playing really well, we had some good points and I had a bigger win earlier today so I just feel really great about how the day went.”
After dropping just two games on the first day of the championships, third-seeded Kucera matched up against second-seeded Megan Hodgson from McCook in Friday morning’s semifinals and took the match 6-3, 6-2 to earn a spot in the finals against No. 1 Meena Satpathy from Omaha Duchesne Academy.
Satpathy entered the tournament with a 27-1 record on the year and dropped just one game on her way to the top of the podium, defeating Kucera 6-0, 6-0.
“I couldn’t be happier for Ashlyn,” said GICC coach James Lowry. “She’s been a major part of this program for the last three years. For her to finish in the finals, she put herself in the position to be the first ever GICC player to win No. 1 singles. There’s an argument there that she’s as good as anyone who’s gone through here.”
As a sophomore, Kucera placed fourth at state in No. 1 singles and was looking for improvement in her return this season.
“It’s really awesome,” Kucera said of her finish. “I was really looking to improve this year and I did. I’ve had a great season so it’s turned out really well for me.”
Earlier in the afternoon, sophomore Ayonya Birthi defeated eighth-seed Gabrielle Sjostedt from Omaha Duchesne Academy 8-3 to take home fifth place in No. 2 singles.
Birthi entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed and secured wins against Brownell-Talbot/Concordia’s Elizabeth Goebel and Kearney Catholic’s Makenzie Schroeder before falling to sixth seed Anna Weberg from Omaha Skutt Catholic in the quarterfinals.
Juniors Mia Golka and Brooklyn Kolbet made up the Crusader’s No. 1 doubles team and finished eighth in the tournament. The ninth-seeded pair earned two wins before being swept in the quarterfinals by No. 1 Omaha Duchesne’s Ina Satphathy and Paulina Gilgenast who went on to win the event.
“Mia and Brooklyn played their best tennis of the year down here at state. It was really encouraging to see,” Lowry said.
The final match of the day saw second-seeded No. 2 doubles pair Haily Asche and Carolyn Maser up against fourth seed Addison Legg and Meaghan Rowe from York. The teams battled it out to a 6-4, 6-7(2-7), 6-3 finish with York taking home the third-place medal.
“I know they were disappointed and hoping to get a little bit higher but they made the final four,” Lowry said of the fourth-place finish. “Carolyn is a freshman and Haily is the most improved player I’ve had this year so you have to be happy.”
The team’s performance at state secured GICC third place in the team awards with 34.5 points behind Omaha Duchesne Academy (54.25) and Norris (43.5).
“Last year not having any practice with COVID really hurt us as it probably hurt every team at state,” Lowry said. “For us, we lost a lot of players who were seniors last year and would have been great leaders. It took a while to get going this year. It was more of a challenge and I’m hoping we can carry it over for next year.”