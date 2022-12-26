ATHLETICS

GISH announces 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees

Grand Island Senior High Activities Director Cindy Wells has announced the 2023 Inductees to the Grand Island Senior High Athletic Hall of Fame. This is the fifth class of inductees.

The Inductees will be recognized at halftime of the Grand Island Senior High boys basketball games vs. Lincoln Pius X at 7:30 p.m. on Friday Jan. 20.

A brunch honoring the Inductees will take place 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at the GIPS Islander Annex building at 30205 College St. in Grand Island.

Tickets can be purchased for the brunch at the Grand Island Senior High Activities office, at the Friday night basketball game, or online HOF Ticket for $20 a ticket.

The 2023 Grand Island Senior High Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees are:

- Athletes: Gene Stohs (Baseball), Sarah Cain (Gymnastics) and Erin (Brosz) Byrd (volleyball)

- Coach: Jerry Stuckert

- Team: 2009 State Championship Boys Wrestling Team

- Contributor: Orv Qualsett

For more information, interested patrons may reach out to the Grand Island Senior High Activities Office.