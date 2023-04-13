Thursday's results
Red Cloud Invite
Team Standings
Lawrence-Nelson 335, Doniphan-Trumbull 353, Exeter-Milligan 355, Sandy Creek 357, Red Cloud 363, Gibbon 367, Hastings SC 388, Superior 390, Deshler 414, BDS 415, Franklin 425, Blue Hill 440, Heartland Lutheran 480.
Medalists (Schools not available)
* won playoff
1, Kotinek, LN, 77*, 2, Milton, EM, 77; 3, Dzingle, DT, 79; 4, Weismann, GIB, 84; 5, Kucera, LN, 84; 6, Vavra, EM 84; 7, Bargan, LN, 85; 8, Dorszynski, GIB, 86; 9, Sanders, SC, 87; 10, Beirow, DT, 87; 11, Hollister, DT, 87; 12, Boettcher, FRA, 87; 13, Rempe, SC, 88; 14, Butler, 89; 15, Loos, BDS, 89.