LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen has named Jim Kamm, a University of Nebraska at Omaha administrator and former banker, as Nebraska’s new state tax commissioner.

Kamm currently is the assistant vice chancellor for UNO’s Business and Finance Division. He will be paid $190,000 in his new position and start Sept. 5. The position, the top job in the Nebraska Department of Revenue, has been filled by an interim director since December.

Pillen said he chose Kamm because of his decades of experience in banking and financial services, along with his interest in public service.

Before working at UNO, Kamm held leadership roles at First Westroads Bank, TierOne and First National Bank of Omaha. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln in finance and a master’s degree in business administration from UNO.

Scott Moore, a Union Pacific Railroad executive and former Nebraska secretary of state and state senator, praised the choice.

“Jim has that grounded Nebraska background coupled with a long history in state business and higher education that make him an outstanding choice for this role in the Pillen administration,” Moore said.

While at UNO, Kamm worked for a previous state tax commissioner, Doug Ewaldt.