LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen is proposing that the state allocate $5 million each year to recruit more mentors to support Nebraska students.

Pillen said the $5 million would be covered under his budget proposal at a press conference Monday, where he also proclaimed February as “Nebraska Mentorship Month.” In addition, the state is promoting opportunities for state employees to volunteer as mentors in their communities.

“Every kid doesn’t need a mentor, but every kid in Nebraska deserves a mentor,” Pillen said.

The grant would be distributed to mentorship programs that have been established in Nebraska for 15 years or more. The dollars would be allocated based on the number of children served, Pillen said.

Pillen put particular emphasis on reading mentorship, citing Nebraska’s decline in reading scores. According to a 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress report, Nebraska’s fourth and eighth grade reading scores dropped to the lowest seen since 2002, with math scores falling as well. However, Nebraska scored better than the national average in both subjects.

Pillen said he believes some people hesitate to pursue mentorship roles because they believe they are not qualified, but most mentorship opportunities don’t require special credentials.

“Who can’t sit down with a first or a second or third grader and read?” Pillen said.

Pillen has made education a top priority of his first term as governor, proposing a $1 billion education trust fund to support higher state funding to public schools, among other goals. Pillen clarified that the $5 million grant would not be covered under that fund.

In addition, Nebraska is relaunching an initiative to allow state employees to volunteer as mentors in their communities, said Jason Jackson, director of the State Department of Administrative Services.

The initiative first began in 2019 after passage of a bill introduced by State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, but Jackson said the COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on its promotion. The bill allows state employees to modify their work schedules to volunteer with local mentorship programs.

Several officials spoke in support of Pillen’s proposal, representing state departments and various mentorship programs. One of the supporters was former Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne, who Pillen said served as a mentor to him.

Osborne said Pillen’s plan was cost effective. He noted that high school dropouts, who Osborne presumed would not have access to mentors, had a higher likelihood of costing the government more later on by relying on state benefits, falling victim to substance abuse or being incarcerated.

“This is not a boondoggle,” Osborne said. “This is not a bad investment. This is an investment in the future.”