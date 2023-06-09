Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced former Nebraska Emergency Management Agency Assistant Director Bryan Tuma as his pick for executive director of the state's Crime Commission on Thursday afternoon.

Tuma will replace Don Arp, who resigned this week to pursue a career outside of state government, according to a release from the Governor's office.

The new director's experience includes 32 years with the Nebraska State Patrol, including 26 as a trooper and the final six years — from 2005 to 2011 — as the state patrol's superintendent, after his appointment by then-Gov. Dave Heineman. The Columbus native also spent time as a safety coordinator at DuPont Pioneer, a seed producer, before assuming his role at the Emergency Management Agency in 2014.

"Bryan has extensive experience in public safety, particularly in law enforcement and in the area of emergency management," Pillen said. "He is a five-star recruit for this role — someone who has leadership, administrative, and strategic planning skills that will greatly benefit the Crime Commission and its work in supporting other agencies tasked with protecting the public."

The crime commission, originally created through executive order in 1967 before being enshrined as a state agency through legislation enacted in 1969, serves as an umbrella agency for multiple criminal and juvenile justice programs, with a mission to "aid in statewide reduction of violent crime" according to its website.