Gov. Jim Pillen announced that his office will move to accommodate ongoing upgrades to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system at the Capitol.

The move affects offices on the second floor, where the governor is located, as well as the first floor. The offices are on the northeast side of the building and are considered part of Phase 4 of the HVAC project.

The offices of Pillen, Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly and some support staff offices will be housed temporarily at the State Office Building, 1526 K St.

Office closures include the governor’s reception area and the hearing room, which is commonly used for hosting news conferences, group visits with the governor and other events.

Phase 4 construction is expected to continue through November 2024.

Contact information for the governor’s office will remain unchanged. The phone number is 402-471-2244. Correspondence should be sent to: Office of the Governor, P.O. Box 94848, Lincoln, NE 68509-4848.