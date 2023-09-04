The GRACE Cancer Foundation has surpassed $1.1 million in patient assistance since 2014.

The organization reports that this patient assistance has positively impacted the lives of 1,500 individuals that live within 40 miles of Grand Island or receive treatment at Grand Island or Hastings cancer centers.

Executive Director Sarah Koch says this milestone is an example of the community working together to support cancer patients of all ages.

“GRACE has grown tremendously in our community thanks to incredible donors and sponsoring businesses who support the mission and understand the value of offering resources and financial assistance to those undergoing cancer treatment,” Koch said.

Koch says the foundation has recently relocated its office to a bigger space which will allow them to better serve patients and their needs for years to come.

“Our new building offers a comfortable and accessible place for cancer patients to stop by anytime to talk through the resources and support we can provide,” Koch said.

Koch says financial assistance often looks like covering the cost of a needed medication or gas cards used to get to and from treatment. She adds that more recently, the foundation has created partnerships with mental health practitioners that allow cancer patients and their families to seek mental and emotional support.

“It was so important that we expanded our services after hearing patients talk through the mental and emotional hurdles of their treatment,” Koch said.

“Whether it was a single person needing someone to talk to about treatment or young children watching their mother near the end of life, there are so many emotions and fears running through the minds of everyone in the family and we wanted to offer something that could help patients and their families cope.”

GRACE Cancer Foundation founders, Julie Pfeifer and Lisa Willman, reflected on the success of the non-profit the two of them dreamt up as they underwent their own cancer battles over a decade ago.

“Our hope, clear back when GRACE started, was that we could offer support — emotional, financial and otherwise — to cancer patients with unmet needs,” Pfeifer said.

“I never would’ve imagined that the organization would grow as exponentially as it has, but I’m so thankful it has. The number of patients we impact seems to grow each year and the support we can provide each of them increases as well.”

Koch says this is only scratching the surface for the assistance GRACE can provide local patients.

“We are seeing cancer of all kinds trending upward across the nation and the need for support is only growing,” said Koch.

Koch added that in the first eight months of 2023, GRACE has assisted 281 patients from 36 counties, with over $179,000 in patient assistance.

“With the help of our donors, it won’t be long until we surpass the $2 million mark, impacting the lives of thousands more,” said Koch.

The GRACE Cancer Foundation is located at 2319 N. Webb Road. If you or someone you know is an active cancer patient and would like more information, reach out to sherri@gracefoundationgi.org or stop by the office during business hours.