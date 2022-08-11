Grand Generation Center hosts a Husker pep rally

There is no place like the Grand Generation Center.

The senior center hosted a pep rally Thursday afternoon, when five Husker cheerleaders and Herbie Husker himself made the trip from Lincoln.

The cheerleaders consisted of three women and two men. They are natives of Elkhorn, Wahoo, Lincoln and Omaha.

Close to 100 people attended the loud and spirited party. The arrival of cheerleaders can enliven a room.

During the hour-long session, many people had their pictures taken with the youthful Husker representatives.

At one point, Margaret Ferguson of Grand Island got to dance with Herbie Husker. At the end of the dance, Herbie tipped his hat to her, as any gentlemen would.

She and her husband, Doug, are Husker season ticketholders. On Aug. 22, they will leave for the game in Ireland. Maybe she'll get to dance with Herbie again on the Emerald Isle, especially if the Huskers win.

In honor of the happy occasion, the tables inside the Center were decked out in red tablecloths. They were also decorated with red and black balloons.

"We love doing these things," said cheerleader Jake Seip, 20.

He noted that "everyone's so happy to be here. They're so excited to have us."

A graduate of Lincoln North Star, Seip is in his second year as a cheerleader. "I never thought I'd be doing this," he said. For a Nebraska native, "it's a dream come true."

Many people clapped along rhythmically as the cheerleaders led them in chants and cheers. The gathering included recorded game-day music, including a song by AC/DC. It might have been the first time AC/DC was played in the Grand Generation Center.

Bob West was one of the people who had his picture taken with cheerleaders. The 85-year-old Grand Island man had already had a busy day before he got to the Grand Island Generation Center, playing 18 holes of golf at Indianhead Golf Course. His friends urged him to get a photo with the Husker cheerleaders, so he did.

Sara Sherman, the Center's activities director, is the one who organized the Husker tailgate party.

What did Sherman say to convince the Lincoln group to come?

"That there would be a lot of Husker fans there, and that everyone would wear red," said Erynn Butzke, who is the spirit squad head coach.

Husker support is not limited to Lincoln, Sherman said.

"Grand Island gets fired up about Husker football, too," she said.

The tailgate party was the start of several events Thursday. Two musicians performed after the pep rally. Attendees were invited to play cornhole, a ladder game and a bean bag toss. A putting green was also provided.

A Burger Bonanza fundraiser ran from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

In scheduling the party, Sherman thought it would be fun "to get everybody fired up." But she also wanted to "draw in some new faces," including kids. She wanted to make the party intergenerational.

Sherman has known Butzke for some time. She hosted Husker cheerleaders when she was activities director at a facility in Fairmont.

To get the cheerleaders to Grand Island, Sherman reached out to Butzke six months ago. She got back to Butzke four months ago, "and then it kind of started slowly gaining ground."

The biggest difficulty was the cheer team's schedule - "just narrowing down a day that would work for them," Sherman said.

The Husker group charges a fee for its appearance.

Butzke is in charge of UNL's cheerleading and dance teams, as well as mascots Herbie Husker and Lil' Red. The cheer and dance teams each have 24 members.

Last year, when the COVID recovery was about 50% complete, the Husker cheerleaders did about 100 hours of community appearances.

The best part of being a cheerleader is "just interacting with the fans and seeing Husker fans from all over," Butzke said. "I mean, most of our job is in Lincoln, but it's really special when we can travel outside and get to know the fans from all across the state."

"Events like this are so much fun, because I love to get to interact with the community and take pictures with people and get to make connections," said a cheerleader from Wahoo named Dani.

"The best thing about being a cheerleader is that I'm with my best friends all the time," Dani said. "And I love to cheer on Husker Nation because I've always been a huge fan."

In choosing cheerleaders, "We look for all kinds of qualities," Butzke said. "Talent is obviously a big part of it."

Cheerleaders require stamina. "They have to have a lot of talent and skill to make it through a football gameday and then turn around and do a volleyball game right after that," Butzke said.

Butzke and her cohorts also look for people of good character.

"All of these cheerleaders have a huge heart for the Huskers, and a huge heart for serving the community. And that's something that's really important to us as well," she said.

Some of Butzke's charges also had an appearance Thursday night at Memorial Stadium. Lil' Red didn't make the trip to Grand Island, but he was at the stadium Thursday night.

Not all of the cheerleaders, by the way, will be going to Ireland.

Of the five who came to Grand Island, only two will head overseas. They are Seip and the guy who plays Herbie Husker.

Asked for his thoughts, Herbie Husker had no comment.