Scoring
Names, School, Games, FGM, FGA, PPG, FG%
Ayden Zikmund, Central City, 23, 166, 347, 20.7, 48
Caleb Paulk, Wood River, 21, 126, 232, 16.5, 38
Brendon Keene, Elba, 19, 89, 253, 16.4, 35
Blake Hinrichs, Ord, 21, 105, 279, 14.8, 38
Gabe Langemeier, Nebraska Christian, 21, 121, 201, 14.5, 60
Jack Poppe, Doniphan-Trumbull, 22, 117, 216, 14.0, 54
Christian Johnson, Wood River, 21, 119, 299, 14.0, 40
Ishmael Nadir, Grand Island Central Catholic, 21, 101, 287, 14.0, 35
Kazadi Mukoma, Grand Island Senior High, 21, 99, 248, 13.6, 40
Zach Lewandowski, Ravenna, 22, 103, 277, 13.7, 37
Free throws
Names, School, G, FTM, FTA, FT% (45 att. to qualify)
Jack Poppe, Doniphan-Trumbull, 22, 40, 51, 78
Hunter Jensen, Northwest, 19, 50, 69, 77
Ayden Zikmund, Central City, 23, 85, 113, 75
Ty Bennett, Doniphan-Trumbull, 22, 42, 56, 75
Carsen Staehr, Aurora, 22, 38, 51, 75
Dylan Janzen, Adams Central, 20, 48, 65, 73
Blake Hinrichs, Ord, 21, 67, 95, 71
Jaden Williams, Doniphan-Trumbull, 18, 49, 69, 71
Multiple at 70%.
Two-pointers
Names, School, G, 2PM, 2PA, 2PT% (110 att. to qualify)
Jack Poppe, Doniphan-Trumbull, 22, 83, 130, 64
Gabe Langemeier, Nebraska Christian, 21, 119, 192, 62
Ayden Zikmund, Central City, 23, 106, 175, 61
Carson Bloom, Riverside, 21, 104, 174, 60
Kenai Kearney, Central City, 16, 74, 133, 56
Caleb Paulk, Wood River, 21, 126, 228, 55
Braxton Wiles, Hastings St. Cecilia, 21, 82, 148, 55
Kellen Fries, Centura, 21, 67, 123, 54
Carsen Staehr, Aurora, 22, 70, 134, 52
Braydon Power, Hastings, 18, 86, 166, 52
Three-pointers
Names, School, G, 3PM, 3PA, 3PT% (45 att. to qualify)
Eli Coble, Broken Bow, 11, 21, 46, 46
Jack Poppe, Doniphan-Trumbull, 22, 34, 86, 40
Eli Schneider, Hastings, 19, 22, 55, 40
Carson Kudlacek, Hastings St. Cecilia, 22, 31, 82, 38
Dylan Danielson, Aurora, 22, 40, 109, 37
Carter Noakes, Centura, 19, 25, 68, 37
Micah Perdew, Nebraska Christian, 20, 27, 75, 36
Kaiden Wineteer, Aurora, 18, 18, 50, 36
Wryder Svoboda, Burwell, 19, 21, 58, 36
Multiple at 35%.
Assists
Names, School, G, Total, APG.
Trevyn Keene, Northwest, 19, 89, 4.7
Colton Marsh, Grand Island Senior High, 17, 76, 4.5
Jack Poppe, Doniphan-Trumbull, 22, 86, 3.9
Carter Noakes, Centura, 19, 74, 3.9
Hunter Jensen, Northwest, 19, 72, 3.8
Zaden Wolf, Central Valley, 18, 65, 3.6
Derek Pfeifer, Central City, 23, 80, 3.5
Kaedan Detamore, Doniphan-Trumbull, 22, 69, 3.1
Ishmael Nadir, Grand Island Central Catholic, 21, 66, 3.1
Drew Carraher, Riverside, 20, 57, 2.9
Defensive Rebounds
Names, School, G, Total, DEFRPG.
Levi Bader, Palmer, 17, 161, 9.5
Caleb Paulk, Wood River, 21, 165, 7.9
Blake Hinrichs, Ord, 21, 134, 6.4
Kaden Brodersen, Ravenna, 22, 139, 6.3
Brendon Keene, Elba, 19, 119, 6.3
Wyder Svoboda, Burwell, 19, 101, 5.3
Kazadi Mukoma, Grand Island Senior High, 21, 111, 5.3
Bowdie Fox, Grand Island Central Catholic, 21, 105, 5.0
Jack Poppe, Doniphan-Trumbull, 22, 107, 4.9
Hayden Griffith, Arcadia/Loup City, 21, 103, 4.9
Offensive Rebounds
Names, School, G, Total, OFRPG.
Caleb Paulk, Wood River, 21, 95, 4.5
Kenai Kearney, Central City, 16, 51, 3.2
Kaden Brodersen, Ravenna, 22, 66, 3.0
Devin Konicek, Burwell, 15, 44, 2.9
Max Lewandowski, Arcadia/Loup City, 21, 56, 2.7
Jaden Williams, Doniphan-Trumbull, 18, 44, 2.4
Treyven Straka, Central Valley, 18, 41, 2.3
Gabe Langemeier, Nebraska Christian, 21, 49, 2.3
Waylon Cronk, WoodRiver, 16, 36, 2.3
Multiple at 2.2 OFRPG.
Steals
Names, School, G, Total, SPG.
Trevyn Keene, Northwest, 19, 72, 3.8
Hunter Jensen, Northwest, 19, 66, 3.5
Jack Poppe, Doniphan-Trumbull, 22, 63, 2.9
Wryder Svoboda, Burwell, 19, 52, 2.7
Logan Adams, Elba, 19, 51, 2.7
Carson Bloom, Riverside, 21, 55, 2.6
Boston Wood, Central Valley, 18, 46, 2.6
Carter Noakes, Centura, 19, 46, 2.4
Drew Perdew, Nebraska Christian, 20, 47, 2.4
Multiple at 2.3 SPG.
Blocks
Names, School, G, Total, BPG.
Caden Block, Hastings, 19, 46, 2.4
Levi Bader, Palmer, 17, 32, 1.9
Gavin Standage, Ravenna, 22, 31, 1.4
Caleb Paulk, Wood River, 21, 29, 1.4
Gabe Langemeier, Nebraska Christian, 21, 30, 1.4
Bowdie Fox, Grand Island Central Catholic, 21, 29, 1.4
Brendon Keene, Elba, 19, 27, 1.4
Devin Konicek, Burwell, 15, 19, 1.3
Taylor Smith, Giltner, 17, 22, 1.3
Booker Scheierman, Aurora, 22, 27, 1.2
Class A
Grand Island; 4-17; .191
Class B
Hastings; 9-12; .429
Northwest; 6-13; .316
Class C-1
Central City; 20-3; .870
Aurora; 14-7; .667
Wood River; 12-10; .546
Adams Central; 10-11; .477
St. Paul; 8-10; .444
Centura; 9-12; .429
Ord; 6-15; .286
Broken Bow; 2-16; .111
Class C-2
Doniphan-Trumbull; 21-1; .955
Nebraska Christian; 14-7; .667
Hastings St. Cecilia; 12-10; .546
Grand Island Central Catholic; 8-13; .381
Arcadia/Loup City; 4-17; .191
Class D-1
Riverside; 14-7; .667
Ravenna; 11-11; .500
Central Valley; 8-10; .444
Burwell; 7-12; .369
Class D-2
Giltner; 7-11; .389
Fullerton; 7-15; .318
Elba; 4-14; .222
Heartland Lutheran; 3-15; .167
Palmer; 1-17; .125
TEAMS REPORTING: Adams Central, Arcadia/Loup City, Aurora, Broken Bow, Burwell, Centura, Central City, Central Valley, Doniphan-Trumbull, Elba, Giltner, Grand Island Central Catholic, Grand Island Senior High, Hastings, Hastings St. Cecilia, Nebraska Christian, Northwest, Ord, Palmer, Ravenna, Riverside, Wood River.