Grand Island area boys basketball leaders

  • Updated
FILE PHOTO: Basketball

Bobby speaks with Aurora's Kevin Asher about the boys basketball season.

Scoring

Names, School, Games, FGM, FGA, PPG, FG%

Ayden Zikmund, Central City, 13, 93, 205, 21.4, 45

Caleb Paulk, Wood River, 13, 84, 150, 17.6, 56

Ishmael Nadir, Grand Island Central Catholic, 13, 68, 209, 15.1, 33

Gabe Langemeier, Nebraska Christian, 11, 63, 110, 15.0, 57

Hayden Griffith, Arcadia/Loup City, 12, 75, 202, 15.0, 37

Blake Hinrichs, Ord, 12, 59, 163, 14.6, 36

Jack Poppe, Doniphan-Trumbull, 15, 79, 151, 14.5, 52

Brendon Keene, Elba, 10, 29, 144, 13.5, 25

Phillip Kruetz, Giltner, 10, 39, 125, 13.1, 31

Christian Johnson, Wood River, 13, 66, 182, 13.1, 36

Free throws

Names, School, G, FTM, FTA, FT% (23 or more to qualify)

Jack Poppe, Doniphan-Trumbull, 15, 34, 43, 79

Ayden Zikmund, Central City, 13, 61, 77, 79

Thomas Liban, Grand Island Central Catholic, 13, 22, 29, 76

Carson Staehr, Aurora, 12, 25, 33, 76

Hunter Jensen, Northwest, 12, 33, 43, 76

Dylan Janzen, Adams Central, 13, 33, 44, 75

Blake Hinrichs, Ord, 12, 40, 54, 74

Phillip Kruetz, Giltner, 10, 41, 56, 73

Brendon Keene, Elba, 10, 72, 100, 72

Nathaniel Heins, Central City, 13, 21, 29, 72

Two-pointers

Names, School, G, 2PM, 2PA, 2PT% 68 or 69 to qualify

Parker Volk, Doniphan-Trumbull, 15, 46, 75, 61

Gabe Langemeier, Nebraska Christian, 11, 61, 103, 59

Carson Staehr, Aurora, 12, 44, 75, 59

Jack Poppe, Doniphan-Trumbull, 15, 54, 91, 59

Ayden Zikmund, Central City, 13, 62, 107, 58

Caleb Paulk, Wood River, 13, 84, 147, 57

Kellen Fries, Centura, 12, 42, 75, 56

Carson Bloom, Riverside, 12, 50, 91, 55

Bowdie Fox, Grand Island Central Catholic, 13, 37, 70, 53

Treyven Straka, Central Valley, 11, 41, 78, 53

Three-pointers

Names, School, G, 3PM, 3PA, 3PT% 22 ATT

Eli Coble, Broken Bow, 11, 21, 46, 46

Jack Poppe, Doniphan-Trumbull, 15, 25, 60, 42

Eli Schneider, Hastings, 11, 15, 36, 42

Kaiden Wineteer, Aurora, 10, 11, 27, 41

Sam Dierks, Adams Central, 13, 20, 51, 39

Treyven Keene, Northwest, 12, 22, 57, 39

Wryder Svoboda, Burwell, 13, 16, 45, 36

Garrett Severance, Ord, 12, 14, 39, 36

Bowdie Fox, Grand Island Central Catholic, 13, 8, 23, 35

Multiple at 34%.

Assists

Names, School, G, Total, APG.

Treyven Keene, Northwest, 12, 52, 4.3

Carter Noakes, Centura, 11, 45, 4.1

Zaden Wolf, Central Valley, 11, 38, 3.5

Derek Pfeifer, Central City, 13, 45, 3.5

Hunter Jensen, Northwest, 12, 42, 3.5

Colton Marsh, Grand Island Senior High, 9, 30, 3.3

Jack Poppe, Doniphan-Trumbull, 15, 48, 3.2

Ishmael Nadir, Grand Island Central Catholic, 13, 41, 3.2

Kaedan Detamore, Doniphan-Trumbull, 15, 46, 3.1

Multiple at 3.0.

Defensive Rebounds

Names, School, G, Total, DEFRPG.

Caleb Paulk, Wood River, 13, 103, 7.9

Blake Hinrichs, Ord, 12, 80, 6.7

Brendon Keene, Elba, 10, 64, 6.4

Hayden Griffith, Arcadia/Loup City, 13, 70, 5.4

Ayden Zikmund, Central City, 13, 70, 5.4

Jack Poppe, Doniphan-Trumbull, 15, 79, 5.3

Kazadi Mukoma, Grand Island Senior High, 13, 69, 5.3

Bowdie Fox, Grand Island Central Catholic, 13, 68, 5.2

Zaden Wolf, Central Valley, 12, 59, 4.9

Multiple at 4.8.

Offensive Rebounds

Names, School, G, Total, OFRPG.

Caleb Paulk, Wood River, 13, 66, 5.1

Devin Konicek, Burwell, 12, 39, 3.3

Treyven Straka, Central Valley, 12, 35, 2.9

Hayden Griffith, Arcadia/Loup City, 13, 35, 2.7

Gabe Langemeier, Nebraska Christian, 11, 28, 2.5

Jaden Williams, Doniphan-Trumbull, 11, 27, 2.5

Max Lewandowski, Arcadia/Loup City, 13, 31, 2.4

Brendon Keene, Elba, 10, 24, 2.4

Multiple with 2.3.

Steals

Names, School, G, Total, SPG.

Treyven Keene, Northwest, 12, 39, 3.4

Logan Adams, Elba, 10, 32, 3.2

Carson Bloom, Riverside, 12, 37, 3.1

Jack Poppe, Doniphan-Trumbull, 15, 43, 2.9

Wryder Svoboda, Burwell, 13, 26, 2.8

Zaden Wolf, Central Valley, 12, 31, 2.6

Hunter Jensen, Northwest, 12, 31, 2.6

Carter Noakes, Centura, 11, 27, 2.5

Boston Wood, Central Valley, 12, 28, 2.3

Multiple at 2.2.

Blocks

Names, School, G, Total, BPG.

Levi Bader, Palmer, N/A, N/A, 2.0

Caleb Paulk, Wood River, 13, 22, 1.7

Caden Block, Hastings, 11, 18, 1.6

Devin Konicek, Burwell, 12, 16, 1.3

Taylor Smith, Giltner, 10,13, 1.3

Jaden Williams, Doniphan-Trumbull, 11, 13, 1.1

Gabe Langemeier, Nebraska Christian, 11, 11, 1.0

Jack Poppe, Doniphan-Trumbull, 15, 13, 0.9

Bowdie Fox, Grand Island Central Catholic, 13, 12, 0.9

Nathaniel Heins, Central City, 13, 12, 0.9

Multiple at 0.8.

Boys All-Area glance

Class A

Grand Island; 3-10; .230

Class B

Hastings; 5-6; .455

Northwest; 3-9; .250

Class C-1

Central City; 13-1; .929

Aurora; 7-4; .636

Wood River; 8-5; .615

Adams Central; 7-8; .467

St. Paul; 5-7; .417

Centura; 3-9; .250

Ord; 3-10; .230

Broken Bow; 2-9; .189

Class C-2

Doniphan-Trumbull; 15-0; 1.000

Nebraska Christian; 7-5; .583

Hastings St. Cecilia; 8-7; .533

Grand Island Central Catholic; 4-9; .308

Arcadia/Loup City; 3-11; .214

Class D-1

Riverside; 9-4; .692

Ravenna; 8-6; .571

Central Valley; 5-7; .417

Burwell; 5-9; .357

Class D-2

Giltner; 3-8; .273

Fullerton; 3-10; .230

Elba; 2-9; .182

Palmer; 0-10; .000

Heartland Lutheran; 0-11; .000

TEAMS REPORTING: Adams Central, Arcadia/Loup City, Aurora, Broken Bow, Burwell, Central City, Central Valley, Centura, Doniphan-Trumbull, Elba, Giltner, Grand Island Central Catholic, Grand Island Senior High, Hastings, Nebraska Christian, Northwest, Ord, Palmer, Riverside, Wood River.

Related to this story

Most Popular

