Grand Island area graduates part of 632 degrees during NU's August ceremony

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred 632 degrees during a combined graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremony Aug. 13 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The 626 graduates are from 34 countries, 39 states and more than 70 Nebraska communities.

Susan M. Swearer, Willa Cather Professor and chair of the Department of Educational Psychology at Nebraska, delivered the commencement address. Swearer is a licensed psychologist, co-director of the Bullying Research Network and director of the Nebraska Bullying Prevention and Intervention Initiative.

Chancellor Ronnie Green presided over the ceremony.

Graduates from Central Nebraska include:

AURORA: Sierra Holliday, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.

BERWYN: Audrey Foster, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.

FULLERTON: Emily Frenzen, Graduate Studies, Master of Applied Science.

GILTNER: Nicholas Mumm, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Education.

GRAND ISLAND: Sophia Bardales, Graduate Studies, Master of Science; Manuel Corado Jr., College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Peyton Dowding, Graduate Studies, Master of Science; and Esman Rodas Calderon, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Music in Education.

HASTINGS: Tyson Bonham, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Myles Furman, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; and Zane Norton, Graduate Studies, Master of Engineering Management.

KEARNEY: David Lillyman, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy; Luis Olivas Herrera, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts; Allison Sheen, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Landscape Architecture with highest distinction; and Jake Skala, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

POLK: Kyle Stevens, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness.

ST. LIBORY: Nicholas Kozisek, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.

STROMSBURG: Zane Dravitzki, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.

WOOD RIVER: Abbie Philmalee, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.