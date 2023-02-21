AMHERST — It came down to the wire for the Grand Island Central Catholic boys basketball team.

Down 42-40 with 1:02 to go, GICC was right there with Class C2 No. 3 Amherst.

The Crusaders fouled Scout Simmons, sending him to the free-throw line. Simmons hit his first and missed the second, making it a three-point game. GICC had an opportunity at the line with 15 seconds to go but came up empty.

Amherst’s Tayje Hadwiger stepped back up to the line as GICC was forced to foul and iced the game with a pair of free throws, giving the Broncos the 45-40 win in the Class C2, Subdistrict 9 semifinal on Tuesday at home.

“I was really happy for them,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said about his players. “They came out ready to play. Amherst is so good. You can’t dig a hole early. …We just had to dig in and grind and compete. They made some more plays down the stretch than we did, so you have to tip your hat. I’m extremely proud of my kids. I wouldn’t trade them for anything.”

GICC was up 20-12 at the end of the first quarter, in large part thanks to freshman Thomas Birch, who was four of five from beyond the arc at that point.

However, Amherst tightened the screws defensively and packed the paint in the second and third quarter, limiting post touches for GICC’s Bowdie Fox and drives for GICC point guard Ishmael Nadir.

The Crusaders were held to just seven combined points in the two quarters.

“I thought there were some opportunities for us that we didn’t capitalize on but again, they did a better job defensively in that second and third quarter,” Martinez said. “Our kids kept at it and made some opportunities for them in the fourth quarter. Next thing you know, it’s a 42-40 game going down the stretch.”

Amherst coach Eric Rippen said that they didn’t really change anything schematically defensively over those two quarters..

“We really didn’t change much. We were OK with the shots they were getting. They’re not a great 3-point shooting team, but we knew they were capable,” he said. “Playing a team that’s fighting for their season, we knew they were going to come out ready to go.

“This is a team that has been to state the last five or six years, won a state championship and was in the state championship last year. Tino does a great job. We knew we were going to get everything we got. They came out hot. Really proud of our kids the way they weathered that storm, and we just kind of tightened things up defensively, but we didn’t change a whole lot.”

GICC (10-14) trailed 42-34 with 2:27 to go in the game after Amherst’s Nolan Eloe hit a layup. The Crusaders cut the Broncos’ lead to two points on 3-pointers by Birch and Thomas Liban. The loss to Amherst ends GICC’s season. Birch led the team with 21 points, ending the night, going 7 of 11 from three-point range.

Hadwiger led Amherst (22-1) with 16 points. The Broncos will face No.1 Doniphan-Trumbull in Thursday’s subdistrict semifinal, which could very well be a preview of a state tournament matchup in a couple of weeks.

Amherst 45, Grand Island CC 40

GICC 20 4 3 13-40

Ahmerst 12 10 9 14-45

GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC

Ishmael Nadir 3-12 2-5 8, Thomas Liban 2-9 0-0 6, Jack Alberts 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas Birch 7-11 0-0 21, Jacob Stegman 2-4 0-0 5, Bowdie Fox 0-1 0-0 0.

AMHERST

Austin Adelung 0-3 0-0 0, Nolan Eloe 4-6 5-5 13, Reilly Fischer 0-2 0-0 0, Carter Riessland 4-6 2-3 10, Scout Simmons 1-2 3-4 6, Tayje Hadwiger 6-11 2-2 16.

Doniphan-Trumbull 79, Nebraska Christian 52

Doniphan-Trumbull coach Kelan Buhr is going to have to do some research.

In what was possibly a school record breaking performance, No. 1 Doniphan-Trumbull hit 14 3-pointers, including nine in the first half, to take down Nebraska Christian 79-52 in the C2-9 subdistrict semifinal.

“The kids really shot it well,” Buhr said. “I’ll have to go back and check my record books too because I think that’s the most 3’s I’ve ever had a team make. We see that in practice all of the time. Sometimes, it doesn’t translate over into a game, and tonight, it did. Subdistrict time, so we talk a lot about our kids being locked in and ready to go each game as if it were our last one. I think they did a great job tonight.”

It wasn’t easy for the Cardinals, however, as Nebraska Christian passed the ball inside to Gabe Langemeier’s hands early and often. Doniphan-Trumbull was up just 18-16 at the end of the first quarter in a tight ball game.

“They came out and started way better than we did,” Buhr said. “Offensively, I wasn’t disappointed with how we played in the first quarter. Defensively, we let them get some put backs. We turned it over a few times which turned into easy layups for them. They hit shots. You have to give them credit too. They made some tough shots in that first quarter.

“I felt like at the 1:00 mark in the first quarter, our kids finally settled in and were back to doing the things we do. Seeing someone new and doing something we haven’t seen might of taken us out of our game a little bit, but our kids did a nice job of knuckling down and getting back to what we do.”

The Cardinals indeed were locked in sync in the second quarter, hitting six 3-pointers and two layups for a 22-point stanza, taking a 40-26 lead into halftime.

With Amherst on Thursday, Buhr said they’re excited to see how they matchup against some familiar foes.

“Coach Rippen and his staff do a really good job,” Buhr said. “We seem to run into Amherst at our youth tournaments and youth leagues, so these kids have been playing against each other a lot of times. They’re a very good team. We understand that every game from here on out is going to be a state tournament or state championship caliber of game. We’ll go to work tomorrow and be ready on Thursday.”

Jack Poppe led Doniphan-Trumbull (23-1) with 15 points. Ty Bennett and Parker Volk each added in another 14. The Cardinals had five players in double figures.

Langemeier led Nebraska Christian We (15-8) with 24 points. The loss ends the Eagles season. Eagle coach Andy Perdew thanked his players, including the seven seniors, for what they’ve done.

“Where they were as freshmen to where they are now is unbelievably different,” Perdew said. “They worked hard. 15 wins has to be up there for our school. Being conference champs for the second time, we beat a lot of teams we’ve never beaten. There’s a lot of things they can hang their hat on and be excited and happy about.”

Doniphan-Trumbull 79, Neb. Christian 52

Nebraska Christian 16 10 13 13-52

Doniphan-Trumbull 18 22 18 19-79

NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN

Isaac Herman 1-2 0-0 2, Riley Schreiber 2-5 1-2 5, Oliver Herman 0-4 2-2 2, Jacob Nokelby 1-2 0-0 3, Drew Perdew 3-9 1-3 8, Gabe Langemeier 9-11 6-6 24, Micah Perdew 4-11 0-0 8.

DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL

Jack Poppe 5-7 0-0 15, Kaedan Detamore 3-7 0-0 8, Jannik Bottner 1-3 0-0 3, Jacob Collinson 4-6 0-0 11, Benjamin Van Diest 1-2 0-0 3, Ty Bennett 6-9 1-1 14, Parker Volk 6-7 1-2 14, Masin Lang 0-0 1-2 1, Jaden Williams 2-6 5-6 10.