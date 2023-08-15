Just like many teams, the Grand Island Central Catholic girls golf team enters the season with one goal in mind.

That’s to make it to the state golf meet as a team.

The Crusaders missed the state golf meet after placing fifth in districts. It was the first time since the 2019 season that GICC didn’t make the state meet as a team.

GICC coach Dee Hanssen said many of the Central Catholic players wrote going to state as one of their goals during the season.

“Our goal is to place at districts and to qualify for the state meet,” Hanssen said. “We’ll probably have a tough district but I’m sure the girls will work hard to achieve that goal.”

Sophomore Julia Messere is the lone returning state qualifier for the Crusaders. She just missed getting a state medal as she finished tied for 16th with an 181.

Messere golfed in a lot of offseason tournaments, including winning most of the finishing ninth in the National Junior Golf Association high school tournament, as well as winning most of the Nebraska Junior Golf Tournaments she was entered in.

“She plays in numerous tournaments throughout the year,” Messere said. “And she performed really well in those tournaments. I see her having a great season for us.”

The Crusaders also return sophomore McKenzie Clausen, who won the Riverside Junior Championship this past summer, along with Madeline Logue.

Hanssen said she has liked what she has seen out of those golfers as well as Anna Blake.

“McKenzie has played in a lot of tournaments this summer, just like Julia, and came in shooting some decent scores,” Hanssen said. “Madeline and Anna have had decent beginning rounds of golf this season.”

Hanssen said she sees Morgan Schulte, Deilany Armendariz, Cutler Obermiller-Snyder, Sheridan Puncochar, Ellie Connick and Lydia Henry challenging for spots on varsity.

Hanssen said she has liked what she has seen out of the Crusaders so far this year.

“We have girls that have been scoring below 100 in a lot of the practice rounds that we’ve had,” Hanssen said. “Hopefully we can carry that over into a meet.”

Hanssen said a few things need to happen for GICC to be successful this season.

“We’re looking for consistency, which is always a challenge, and our short game will always be key,” Hanssen said. “It’s fun to hit the long game but around the green is crucial.

“We’ll just need to focus on improving our skills in the practices, so when we are in tournaments, we aren’t trying to fix a major problem during a round.”

GICC will open the season on Thursday at the Central City Scramble.