Grand Island Central Catholic suffers first loss during emotional week

An emotional week continued Thursday for the Grand Island Central Catholic girls basketball team with its first loss of the season.
The Crusaders played their first game since head coach Stacia Rice was placed on paid leave for the rest of the season Tuesday, which also resulted in leading scorer Rylie Rice — Stacia’s daughter — transferring.
Class C-1 No. 1-rated Central Catholic saw Bishop Neumann go on a 33-2 run to post a 52-28 victory in the Centennial Conference Tournament quarterfinals.
Kevin Mayfield, who stepped in as interim coach to lead the team alongside assistant coach Makenzie Dunham, said it was a challenge for the Crusaders (14-1) to be prepared for a game.
“It was tough just because I was with them for one day and don’t really know what was going on offensively,” he said. “Hopefully we can put some things together as the season progresses on. We’ve got another game (Friday) and three more next week, so there’s not going to be a lot of practice time. It’s going to be tough, but it’s a good group of girls. I think they’re mentally strong and they’ll bounce back.”
Mayfield said the coaches are stressing to the team to keep moving forward and make the most of the rest of the season.
“We have to play through adversity,” he said. “Not everything goes your way all the time, and you just want to be strong from it. Learn from the good things and learn from the bad things, and keep moving on.”
GICC faced plenty of adversity on Thursday. In addition to the loss of Rylie Rice, the team was without its two starting posts. Lucy Ghaifan (a 6-foot sophomore) and Chloe Cloud (6-2 junior) are both expected back within a week or two.
Bishop Neumann took advantage, with 6-1 junior Kalie Jurgensmeier recording 20 points and 13 rebounds.
“Carolyn Maser did a great job inside, but she’s a freshman with her first start,” Mayfield said. “She’s the only true post we had, so we had to play a couple other girls inside that aren’t inside players, and that was a key to the game because of (Jurgensmeier).”
GICC got off to a solid start and led 20-13 after a Greace Herbek 3-pointer with 1:19 left in the first half.
“I think we had some good emotions from the girls,” Mayfield said. “They were playing with some passion there, and we hit some shots. Then we came out in the second half and couldn’t hit the ocean.”
The Cavaliers (5-9) scored the next 21 points with the first 10 coming from Jurgensmeier. Many of the points came in transition, and Central Catholic didn’t score in the second half until a Alexis Mudloff basket 1:44 into the fourth quarter. That broke an 11:03 scoreless streak.
“They beat us up and down the floor, especially with (Jurgensmeier),” Mayfield said. “It’s tough to win if you don’t score. We didn’t score in the second half until there was 6:16 in the forth quarter.”
Jenna Heidelk led GICC with 10 points while Alyssa Wilson added eight.
The Crusaders host Archbishop Bergan Friday at 6 p.m. in a consolation game.
“Sometimes the best thing after something like this is to get another game in,” Mayfield said. “These girls have gone through a lot of adversity, and I think they’ll bounce back. Whoever we play tomorrow is going to be a great team because this conference is brutal, so we’ve got to step up to the challenge.”