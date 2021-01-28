Grand Island Central Catholic suffers first loss during emotional week

An emotional week continued Thursday for the Grand Island Central Catholic girls basketball team with its first loss of the season.

The Crusaders played their first game since head coach Stacia Rice was placed on paid leave for the rest of the season Tuesday, which also resulted in leading scorer Rylie Rice — Stacia’s daughter — transferring.

Class C-1 No. 1-rated Central Catholic saw Bishop Neumann go on a 33-2 run to post a 52-28 victory in the Centennial Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Kevin Mayfield, who stepped in as interim coach to lead the team alongside assistant coach Makenzie Dunham, said it was a challenge for the Crusaders (14-1) to be prepared for a game.

“It was tough just because I was with them for one day and don’t really know what was going on offensively,” he said. “Hopefully we can put some things together as the season progresses on. We’ve got another game (Friday) and three more next week, so there’s not going to be a lot of practice time. It’s going to be tough, but it’s a good group of girls. I think they’re mentally strong and they’ll bounce back.”

Mayfield said the coaches are stressing to the team to keep moving forward and make the most of the rest of the season.