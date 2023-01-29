Grand Island Chamber’s Board of Directors welcomes five new members

The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce has welcomed five new members to its Board of Directors.

Dustin Alexander is the plant manager for CNH Industrial, where he is responsible for overseeing all manufacturing operations. Over the last 16 years, he has held various positions within the organization including continuous improvement program manager for the North American facilities.

In addition to his professional career, he also serves as an active board member for Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska. Born and raised in Grand Island, Dustin and his wife Heather have two children.

Blake Corman is the owner of Grand Auto Sales. The Grand Island native is a Northwest High School graduate and later received a Bachelor of Business degrees from the University of Nebraska in 2004. His 18 years in the automotive industry includes five years as a finance director, five years as a sales manager, two years as an owner/general manager, and six years as a co-owner of Grand Auto Sales.

Corman is also a graduate of Leadership Tomorrow Class 23, a past board member of Leadership Tomorrow, and was a Grand Island Chamber 2012 Top 35 Under 35 honoree. Corman and his wife Jill and have three children.

Beth Frerichs is the director of marketing and communications at Chief Industries. She graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and in 2010 received her Master of Science Degree in Organizational Leader Development from Capella University.

In 2015, Beth and her family moved to Grand Island to join Chief Construction & Development to lead their marketing initiatives. Beth was named as one of the Top 35 Under 35 honorees by the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce in 2016 and is a graduate of Leadership Tomorrow Class 32, a member of the American Marketing Association, a board member for Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska, and a Key Communicator for the Grand Island Public School.

In 2019, Chief Industries selected Beth as the director of marketing and communications. She currently oversees marketing, corporate communications, branding, and Chief’s loyalty programs.

Paul McKinney is the CFO/COO at Eakes Office Solutions, where he is responsible for overseeing all operations, technology, logistics and finances of the organization. Additionally, he is heavily involved in the development and implementation of corporate strategy.

In addition to his 25 years with Eakes, Paul has served in a variety of roles on boards and committees both within and outside of the office products industry including, but not limited to Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska Board of Directors, Academy of Business and Communication Advisory Board, Business Solutions Association Standards Council, Pinnacle Affiliates Board of Managers, Central Community College Electronics Program Advisory Committee, and ECI DDMS Advisory Committee.

McKinney earned a Bachelor in Telecommunications with an emphasis in management from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Outside of the office, Paul spends time with his wife, four children and two grandchildren. He also enjoys all manner of outdoor activities.

Tami Towne is the president of Ryder Rosacker McCue & Huston Insurance. After attending college, Towne moved to Grand Island, initially, spending time in management and sales in the airline industry and working at the Hall County Attorney’s office. She joined RRM&H insurance agency in 1998.

After obtaining her insurance license, she continued her education and obtained the CIC (certified insurance counselor) designation in 2003. That year she started a firework and pyrotechnic program from scratch and is now operating the second-largest exclusive program in the country. Towne’s husband owns Marv’s Fireworks, and they have three children and five grandchildren with whom they enjoy spending time.

“The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce is fortunate with the quality and professionalism of board members. The board members taking office in 2023 are no exception,” said Grand Island Chamber of Commerce President Cindy Johnson. “Our board is comprised of leaders in business and industry, but also within the community. They have a good understanding of the opportunities available for business in Grand Island.”

Establishing the direction and developing the strategic plan for the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Directors is comprised of community-minded individuals who take an active role in the growth and development of the Grand Island business community.

For more information, call 308-382-9210 or go to gichamber.com.