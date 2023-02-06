An unsolved Grand Island triple murder unsolved 50 years later. Nebraska's first serial killer. Brazen bank robberies in Cairo and Doniphan. A love affair that ends in homicide.

Join The Grand Island Independent's Josh Salmon as he takes listeners through Central Nebraska's sordid past in the six-part Murders and Mysteries podcast. Hear from guests including Michelle Setlik and Jim Dean of the Hall County Historical Society, Dr. Nathan Tye of the University of Nebraska at Kearney and others.