Grand Island Music Series continues Sunday at College Park

The inaugural season of the Grand Island Music Series continues Sunday, Jan. 29, with a performance by the McGovern String Band of Lincoln.

Show time is 3 p.m. at College Park.

The band features the vocals of father and son Kelly McGovern (guitar) and Brian McGovern (mandolin), Dave Morris (bass), Steve “Fuzzy” Blazek (resonator guitar), and Daren Blythe (banjo). Their three- and four-part harmonies, combined with a percussive acoustic instrumentation, bring back that legendary high, lonesome sound of Bluegrass.

The series consists of four free concerts outdoors at Stuhr Museum and eight indoor concerts at College Park. Single performance tickets for the indoor concerts are $15.

In addition to the Sunday concert, the series includes:

Feb. 21: Midnight Wanderers, 7 p.m., College Park.

March 21: Greenblatt & Seay, 7 p.m., College Park.

April 25: The Toasted Ponies, 7 p.m. College Park.

May 18: The String Beans, 7 p.m., College Park.

June 25: Brad Colerick, 7 p.m., Stuhr Museum.

July 18: Paddywack, 7 p.m., Stuhr Museum.

Aug. 17: Angie Kriz and the PolkaToons, 7 p.m., Stuhr Museum.

For more information, call College Park at 308-850-3307 or email gims@artsincorporated.org

‘Elvis’ takes the stage at Red Cloud Opera House

RED CLOUD — The National Willa Cather Center’s Red Cloud Opera House welcomes the return of Joseph Hall and his “Elvis Rock ‘N’ Remember Tribute” to its stage, nine years after his first appearance in 2014.

Show time is 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.

Hall has been paying tribute to the legacy of Elvis Presley since 2006. He starred on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” in 2008, making six TV appearances, viewed by more than 90 million people and placing as one of the top 10 finalists. He has performed all over the world, from Las Vegas to Porthcawl, Wales.

Hall has worked with Elvis Presley Enterprises and “Legends in Concert” and has officially been recognized as one of the top Elvis tribute artists in the world today, with six successful seasons in Branson, Missouri.

Tickets are $20 in advance through the box office and $25 on the day of the performance. Order online at www.WillaCather.org/EVENTS or by calling 402-746-2653.

Platte River project highlighted at UNK’s Walker Art Gallery

KEARNEY – A new exhibit at the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Walker Art Gallery is dedicated to our most precious resource: water.

“Witnessing a Watershed,” open through Feb. 23, showcases multimedia selections from the Platte Basin Timelapse project, which uses time-lapse imagery to share stories about the Platte River and its importance to the region. More than 60 camera systems are placed throughout the 90,000-square-mile basin, stretching from the Platte River’s headwaters in the Rocky Mountains to its confluence with the Missouri River in eastern Nebraska.

The Walker Art Gallery exhibit features photographs, videos and soundscape recordings from across the watershed and highlights the project’s impact on conservation, scientific research and experiential learning related to natural resources. Media created by UNK and Kearney High School students are included in the exhibit, which is accompanied by remarks describing the project’s history and collaborative work.

Co-founded by photographers Michael Forsberg and Michael Farrell in 2011, the Platte Basin Timelapse project is based at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Located in the Fine Arts Building on the UNK campus, the Walker Art Gallery is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is no cost for admission.

‘Hearts in Harmony: A Night Out’ benefits Hastings Symphony Orchestra

HASTINGS — The Hastings Symphony Orchestra will host a Valentine’s Day-themed benefit from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at Lochland Country Club, to raise money for 2023-24 season guest artists.

The evening includes a cocktail hour with piano entertainment; dinner with a classical string quartet; dancing with a professional jazz band; a silent auction; and a live auction that includes all-inclusive experiences, artwork and gifts.

Tables of two, four and eight are available — ideal for a romantic Valentine’s date night or a larger group outing. Tickets are $60 per person and are available at HastingsSymphony.com/HH; seating is limited.

In addition to having “your song” played, ticket add-ons include: having flowers, a special note, and/or a bottle of wine waiting for you at your table; song dedications; and other special requests will be considered.

This weekend at the Grand ...

“The Fabelmans” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Loosely based on Spielberg’s childhood growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, from age 7 to 18, a young man named Sammy Fabelman discovers a shattering family secret, and explores how the power of movies help us see the truth about each other and ourselves.

This film is rated PG-13 for some strong language, thematic elements, brief violence and drug use.

Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children and seniors. For more information, call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.