Grand Island Public Library announces winter break programming for kids and teens

The Grand Island Public Library will host special seasonal activities for families and kids of all ages starting Saturday, Dec. 17.

The winter fun kicks off with the library’s annual Breakfast with Santa program scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday. Doors to the lobby and meeting rooms will open at 9:30 so families can enjoy a light breakfast and kid-friendly activates before taking a free photo with Santa. The main library building will open at 11 a.m.

A special holiday-themed program for all ages, “Like the Down of a Thistle,” is planned for 2 p.m. Sunday. Rick Brown and Mark Foradori, under the name of Prairie Art Brothers, will present a readers’ theater presentation of “The Night Before Christmas” and other holiday poems.

A family gingerbread house building event is planned for 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19. The library will provide all the materials those attending will need to make a gingerbread house and take it home.

In addition, family movie night is planned for 6 p.m. Monday. Call the library at 308-385-5333 for the title of the film, a G-rated, classic comedic adaptation of a beloved Christmas tale.

Kids ages 6-10 can come to the library’s Construction Challenge at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, and test their skills building with Legos, straws, and more.

Families can enjoy hot cocoa and classic picture books at the Cocoa & Classics Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday Dec. 21, with special guest storytellers from the community.

There are two events for teens and tweens ages 10-18, as well. Make a Paper Bag Snowflake Craft while watching a movie at 2 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 21; and come play Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros. at the Teen Video Game Party scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.

The library has plenty of programs the week after Christmas, as well.

Another family movie night is planned for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27; again, call the library for the film title, this time a PG-rated live-action adaptation of a classic children’s wintry fantasy novel.

Guest educators from Fontenelle Forest will present a Raptor Program at 11a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. Families and kids of all ages can meet real-live birds of prey from the Fontenelle Forest Raptor Woodland Rescue at this program.

Kids ages 6-10 can come make a 3-D Recycled Snow Scene Craft from old VHS cases at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. All supplies will be provided so kids can create their own wintry dioramas.

Finally, kids of all ages can come ring in the New Year with crafts and activities at our annual Noon Year’s Eve Party scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30. Count down to noon with a big “balloon drop.”

Two Makerspace activities for teens and tweens ages 10-18 are planned for that week: making and decorating laser-cut calendar puzzles at 2 p.m. ouesday, Dec. 27, and teen paint-along with Jill Canfield of Arts and Drafts at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. Both of these programs have limited capacity and registration is required. Call the library or register online at gilibrary.org.

A Teen movie and hot chocolate bar are planned for 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29; call the library for the title of the film. This event is for ages 10-18.

Day cares and other large groups planning to attend any library events are asked to call the library at least 48 hours in advance to ensure adequate accommodations.

For more information about any of these programs, please contact Laura Fentress, Youth & Family Services Librarian, at 308-385-5333, or visit gilibrary.org. Also check the library’s Facebook page for updates.

The library will be closed Dec. 25 and 26, and Jan. 1 and 2 in observance of Christmas and New Year’s Day.