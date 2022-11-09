 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand Island Public Library expands hours starting Nov. 27

  • Updated
The Grand Island Public Library has announced new, increased hours beginning the week after Thanksgiving.

Starting Sunday, Nov. 27, the Library will be open 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

“We are happy to have the library open seven days a week again for the first time since before COVID, and to be able to better meet our patrons’ needs,” said Library Director Celine Swan.

For questions about the new hours, call the library at 308-385-5333.

The Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St., serves both residents of the city of Grand Island and Hall County. Keep up-to-date with all library happenings online at gilibrary.org, Facebook and Instagram. Access your library account, search the catalog, and discover its digital collections at gilibrary.tlcdelivers.com.

