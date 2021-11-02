Grand Island Regional Medical ER celebrates first year

Something to be appreciated are wait times, which in Nebraska, in general, are shorter than in many other parts of the country, Ohlson said. “Just anecdotally the average wait times in the Midwest for a ER are the lowest in the nation by far. Where I trained in Texas, our average wait just to get back to a room was over four hours. More common than not — the East and West coast wait times can produce six to 12 hours.”

“Part of reasons we all live in the Midwest is we like things different. The hours in the state are lower wait times than a lot of other states. We hate when our patients wait, although once in a while they have to, but we work really hard to get them through.”

The official one-year anniversary of GIRMC’s Emergency Department is today. Staff members will celebrate, and Korte said to keep an eye on social media as the GIRMC Emergency Department celebrates. “We’re having a bit of fun facts about ERs and things like that. And we’ll put out our numbers of what we’ve seen this first year.”

Numbers aren’t necessarily the measure of the success and growth of the department, Korte indicated, saying one major accomplishment during the past year is “being open and really being able to stay staffed as well as we have been. For the ER, it’s been a blessing to have a really solid crew of experience.”