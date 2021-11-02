Grand Island Regional Medical ER celebrates first year

One year after its opening, Grand Island Regional Medical Center’s Emergency Department has chocked up plenty of experience.
Coronavirus was — and is — a key point to the formerly fledgling department, said Cory Ohlson, GIRMC Emergency Department director.
“There were definitely challenges in just starting the new hospital with COVID involved. It’s definitely caused some challenges along the way. However, things have progressed well, where we feel we’re headed in the right direction.”
Michelle Korte, GIRMC Emergency Services manager, agreed the public health situation lent itself to challenges.
“I think it was kind of a double whammy with the start-up and COVID both hitting and having a nationwide nursing shortage. The staff that we have is amazing. They’ve all really pitched in and helped and worked double time in order to get us up and going and really giving it their all.”
“We have a great staff,” Ohlson added. “We have great involvement of the physicians and providers in the area, which has been very beneficial to navigate through the COVID complexities and the startup going along with them.”
Korte said the Emergency Department’s staff numbers about a dozen with empty spots yet to fill, Korte said. “We are still looking for help. For the ER, it’s been a blessing to have a really solid crew with experience. During these times it’s rough for everybody, but I think we do a good job of really trying to keep each other up. We make sure that we’re always laughing at work and trying to keep spirits high.”
GIRMC provides services at the intersection of Highways 281 and 34 and the emergency department located on the western end of the facility. In addition to its staff, the emergency department consists of eight patient rooms and one triage room, Korte said.
“One of the rooms is designated for trauma so when we do eventually get trauma certified we will have that up and running. We use it for a patient room right now but will only for trauma eventually.”
The progress has been continuing since Ohlson started with the department August 2020, before it was officially open. “There were about four nurses and myself,” Ohlson said. “Then we worked on getting all the policies, procedures, equipment, supplies, everything that we would need, how the rooms are going to get laid out how they will be set up.”
Keeping patient volume up and getting staff openings filled are priorities, Ohlson said. “We’ve been on a scale of increasing our volume monthly. We don’t know where that’ll plateau.”
Also high on the priority list, Korte said, is giving patients five-star treatment. Feedback indicates things have been going well for the Emergency Department so far. “Occasionally we get goodie baskets and thank you cards, and people put some comments on Google and other places. Even on the way out, people say they love the new facility.”
Something to be appreciated are wait times, which in Nebraska, in general, are shorter than in many other parts of the country, Ohlson said. “Just anecdotally the average wait times in the Midwest for a ER are the lowest in the nation by far. Where I trained in Texas, our average wait just to get back to a room was over four hours. More common than not — the East and West coast wait times can produce six to 12 hours.”
“Part of reasons we all live in the Midwest is we like things different. The hours in the state are lower wait times than a lot of other states. We hate when our patients wait, although once in a while they have to, but we work really hard to get them through.”
The official one-year anniversary of GIRMC’s Emergency Department is today. Staff members will celebrate, and Korte said to keep an eye on social media as the GIRMC Emergency Department celebrates. “We’re having a bit of fun facts about ERs and things like that. And we’ll put out our numbers of what we’ve seen this first year.”
Numbers aren’t necessarily the measure of the success and growth of the department, Korte indicated, saying one major accomplishment during the past year is “being open and really being able to stay staffed as well as we have been. For the ER, it’s been a blessing to have a really solid crew of experience.”
That experience translates to other wins that go beyond the numbers, Korte said. “People come in and they’re so excited to have a second option for health care. They want to really see this place succeed.”
