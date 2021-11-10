 Skip to main content
Grand Island Scooter's giving free drink to veterans Thursday
Scooter’s Coffee will honor our nation’s heroes with a free drink treat of any size on Thursday.

Veterans need to present their military ID to receive a hot, iced or blended drink.

There are two Scooter's locations in Grand Island: 3418 W. State St., and 2105 S. Locust St.

