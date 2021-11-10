Grand Island Scooter's giving free drink to veterans Thursday
Related to this story
Most Popular
In addition to a new director of sponsorships, the fair is also seeking a new deputy of sales. That’s because Janna Kuklis is retiring.
- Updated
Grand Island police responded at 3:08 a.m., to the reported shooting at 2802 LaMar Ave. Police found the victim inside the residence with apparent gunshot wounds.
The Grand Island man was cited for flight to avoid arrest, having no proof of insurance, first-offense willful reckless driving and driving during suspension.
Some of the foods are ready to eat. They include smoked and sliced beef, seasoned and smoked chicken quarters, smoked pulled pork and smoked pork ribs.
- Updated
The Thursday morning shooting death of 28-year-old Tesloach Kek Yiel of Grand Island is being investigated as a homicide.
- Updated
Scott Frost and Trev Alberts have a heavy emotional investment. They want to be here and most likely want to stay here. That counts for plenty.
The car passed several vehicles on the shoulder of Interstate 80 at one point during the pursuit.
- Updated
- 6 min to read
This story begins at Trev Alberts' son's wedding in late October and ends Monday morning. Here's what happened during that span.
The Grand Island racing season normally begins on a Friday. But in 2022, the opening post will be on a Saturday.
- Updated
The game’s most significant play came on 4th and 3 for Lourdes at the Cross County 33 yard line with 2 minutes, 35 seconds remaining in the game and Cross County nursing that 58-51 lead.