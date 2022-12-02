Grand Island Senior High bowlers defeat Norfolk in season opener

The Grand Island Senior High boys bowling team’s title defense began in a good way.

The defending state champions got the season started by defeating Norfolk 2-0 Friday at the Grand Island YMCA.

The Islanders defeated the Panthers 956-770 and 935-834 in the two games.

GISH coach Paul Lee said he thought the Islanders played well in their first outing of the season.

“I think everything went well out there today,” Lee said. “The kids were nervous but excited at the same time. I think they handled it very well. There are some things we can obviously improve on but for most part, we did what we had to do.”

Five of the six bowlers return for Grand Island, which includes Brayden Lee, Kaden Kuusela, Cody Cadwalader, Jett Hennings and Austin Sinsel. The other member is Thomas Kolar.

The Islanders won an all-city state championship over Northwest 3-1 to claim the title in Lincoln last year.

Grand Island was in its first year as a program. Lee said it really wasn’t surprising to see not only the Islanders but the Vikings find success at the state tournament last year.

“A lot of the kids do a lot of traveling to participate in a lot of different bowling centers across the country,” Lee said. “Those are reasons why we and Northwest had successful seasons last year.

“It was nerve racking competing against Northwest in the state finals last year because we know the quality of bowlers they have. I think they’ll be very solid once again this year.”

Lee said he knows there will be some pressure on the Islanders with being the defending state champions.

“I’m sure they feel that way with them having the targets on their backs,” coach Lee said. “But I think they can handle it. That will definitely get better as the season moves along.”

Lee said he feels the Islanders will have another strong season.

“It’s going to fun seeing what these kids can do,” Lee said.

Not to be outdone, the Islander girls also got their season underway Friday.

Grand Island fell to Norfolk 2-1. The Islanders won the first game 733-725, while falling in the second game 794-761.

The two teams settled the matchup in a Baker’s dual in a best 2-out-of-3 format. Norfolk won the first game 147-140, while Grand Island took the second game 160-115. But the Panthers won the dual taking the final game 131-129.

Bailey Vodehnal, Breanna Miller, Kaleigh Kuusela and Wendy Kolar are the top varsity members with Brad Earnest being the head coach.

The Islanders will be back in action against McCool Junction Friday at Westside Lanes.