Grand Island Senior High girls finish third at HAC, boys fifth

FREMONT — It was a record-setting day for the Grand Island Senior High swimming teams.

Because of that, the Islanders finished very high in the team standings at the Heartland Athletic Conference Meet Saturday

The Grand Island girls had their best finish ever at the meet after taking third with 231 points. The boys were fifth with 196 points.

Luke Dankert set a school and HAC record in the 200 individual medley at 1:54.15, while setting the school record in the 100 breaststroke at 57.52 to take second in the event. The previous school record in the 100 breaststroke was held by Olympian Scott Usher.

The 400 freestyle girls relay team of Ashley Nelson, Lily Wilson, Gracie Wilson and Kate Novinski won their race with a school-record 3:40.09.

GISH coach Brian Jensen said every Islander swimmer set at least one new personal record during the two days.