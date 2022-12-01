Grand Island Senior High sweeps home triangular

The Grand Island Senior High swimming the season started with a bang.

The Islanders opened the season by sweeping both teams in their home triangular Thursday at the Grand Island YMCA.

The Grand Island boys defeated Kearney 52-42 and Hastings 59-35, while the girls defeated Kearney 50-44 and Hastings 62-31.

GISH coach Brian Jensen said he was pleased with the victory, especially since the triangular was at home.

“It’s been a while since we’ve been able to do that (sweep the triangular),” he said. “Kearney has had some strong teams in the past, especially on the boys side. We were able to come out on top this year which was very nice to see.

“It’s a great confidence booster for the kids and will help them move right along.”

A lot of the Islanders had already hit state qualifying marks in a few events. Luke Dankert was involved in two of those events. He earned an automatic state berth in the 100 breaststroke after swimming a 1:07.98, while joining Lorenzo Ciefre and brothers Michael and David Sambula-Monzalvo in the 200 medley relay, coming in at 1:56.13.

The girls 200 medley relay team of Lilly Brennan, Kate Novinski and sisters Gracie and Lily Wilson, came in at 2:10.99.

“We hit on what we expected to hit in a lot of these events,” Jensen said. “Hitting those marks early allows us to focus on other events and little things to improve on those times as well.”

Overall, the Islander boys captured nine events, while the girls won eight events.

On the boys, Dankert also won the 100 butterfly (1:01.98), while Michael Sambula-Monzalvo won the 200 freestyle (2:12.63) and the 100 freestyle (58.37), and David Sambula-Monzalvo captured the 400 freestyle (4:58.44). Lorenzo Ciefre won the 100 backstroke (1:04.22) and 200 IM (2:18.37). Dankert, Ciefre and the Sambula-Monzalvo brothers joined together to win the 400 freestyle relay (3:57.09).

On the girls, Novinski captured the 100 butterfly (1:10.26) and 100 backstroke (1:09.60), while Gracie Wilson won the 200 IM (2:39.56), while Lily Wilson took the 50 freestyle (29.07) and 100 freestyle (1:03.82) and Ashley Nelson claimed the 400 freestyle (5:09.80). Nelson, Novinski and the Wilson sisters teamed together to win the 400 freestyle relay (4:22.28).

Jensen said there were a lot of outstanding performances from the opening meet.

“Kate swam really well in the 100 butterfly, while Lily had a great 100 freestyle race,” Jensen said. “Our two medley relays all swam very well. We had a lot of good performances today.”

The Islanders will be back in action at the Lincoln Southeast Triangular on Tuesday.

Grand Island Triangular

*Secondary state qualifying time

**Automatic state qualifying time

BOYS

Grand Island 52, Kearney 42

Grand Island 59, Hastings 35

200-meter medley relay—**1, Grand Island A (M. Sambula-Monzalvo, Ciefre, Dankert, D. Sambula-Monzalvo) 1:56.13; 4. Grand Island B (Shavlik, Seelow, Trejo, Skalka) 2:12.04.

200 freestyle—1, M. Sambula-Monzalvo, GI, 2:12.63; 2, D. Sambula-Monzalvo, GI, 2:16.87.

200 IM—*1, Ciefre, GI, 2:18.37; 3, Seelow, GI, 2:41.45.

50 freestyle—4, O’Neill, GI, 28.72; 6, Skalka, GI, 29.71.

100 butterfly—*1, Dankert, GI, 1:01.98; 5, Trejo, GI, 1:13.64.

100 freestyle—1, M. Sambula-Monzalvo, GI, 58.37; 6, O’Neill, GI, 1:07.37.

400 freestyle—1, D. Sambula-Monzalvo, GI, 4:58.44; 5, Shavlik, GI, 5:48.58.

200 freestyle relay—3, Grand Island A (Seelow, Nelsen, Trejo, O’Neill) 1:51.80; 5, Grand Island B (Skalka, Duering, Cesteros, Shavlik) 2:09.16.

100 backstroke—*1, Ciefre, GI, 1:04.22; 5, Seelow, GI, 1:17.30.

100 breaststroke—**1, Dankert, GI, 1:07.98; 3, Trejo, GI, 1:23.06.

400 freestyle relay—*1, Grand Island A (D. Samubla, Ciefre, Dankert, M. Sambula-Monzolva) 3:57.09.

GIRLS

Grand Island 50, Kearney 44

Grand Island 62, Hastings 31

200-meter medley relay—**1, Grand Island A (Brennan, G. Wilson, Novinski, L. Wilson) 2:10.99; 5, Grand Island B (Fill, Johnsen, Hermesch, Smelker), 2:37.69.

200 freestyle—*2, Nelson, GI, 2:19.22; 4, Fill, GI, 2:42.91;

200 IM—*1, G. Wilson, GI, 2:39.56; *3, Brennan, GI, 2:44.45.

50 freestyle—*1, L. Wilson, GI, 29:07; 4, Hermesch, GI, 31.83.

100 butterfly—*1, Novinski, GI, 1:10.26; 3, Johnsen, GI, 1:24.67.

100 freestyle—*1, L. Wilson, GI, 1:03.82; 6, Hermesch, GI, 1:10.39.

400 freestyle—*1, Nelson, GI, 5:09.80; 4, Fill, GI, 5:33.31.

200 freestyle relay—4, Grand Island A (Brennan, Johnsen, Nelson, Fill) 2:23.85.

100 backstroke—*1, Novinski, GI, 1:09.60; *2, Brennan, GI, 1:12.28.

100 breaststroke—4, G. Wilson, GI, 1:26.44; 5, Johnsen, GI, 1:31.97.

400 freestyle relay—*1, Grand Island A (Nelson, L. Wilson, G. Wilson, Novinski) 4:22.28; 4 Grand Island B (Hermesch, Trejo, Smelker, Allan) 6:23.64.