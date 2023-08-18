The Grand Island Senior High volleyball team has made progress every year in Marcus Ehrke’s tenure as head coach.

After his first season where the Islanders won only two matches, they finished his second season with a winning record. In Ehrke’s third season, Grand Island was one win away from the state tournament.

Now the Islanders want to go one step further in getting to the state volleyball tournament for the first time since the 2013 season during Ehrke’s fourth season as coach.

Ehrke said for that reason, the theme for this year is One Mission with the I’s being 1’s in the motto and for good reason.

“We want to ascend higher and do better every year,” Ehrke said. “We’re emphasizing the one instead of the i’s in that saying that we are one team and making sure we are staying united and playing to our potential.

“We’ve created a standard in the program and we expect to win.”

The Islanders return four letterwinners off of last year’s team that lost to eventual state runner-up Omaha Westside in the district final. In fact, Grand Island returns its top two attackers in UNLV recruit and All-Heartland Super Squad member Tia Traudt and Haedyn Hoos. Traudt led the Islanders with 437 kills, 49 ace serves and 321 digs, while Hoos chipped 373 kills with 27 ace serves and 246 digs.

Ehrke said he sees those two to be the top two attackers again this season.

“They’ve been two of the main catalysts of why we’ve gone upward, not just wins and losses but how they practice and how they compete,” he said. “And we know who to get the ball to when the match is tight and we need a kill, we’ll be looking for them to get them for us but I’m hoping to take some pressure off of them and make us develop some confidence for the other players so we can have different options and have the other team’s defense not just focusing on them too much.”

Libero Jaylen Hansen also returns for the Islanders. The senior led the defense with 505 digs. Ehrke said he sees Hansen being one of the better liberos in Class A this season.

“Her numbers back that up,” he said. “She probably doesn’t get noticed by people all the time but she’s been practicing very well so far at the start of the season. She’ll be taking on more responsibility in the back row and leading us for sure.”

Keira Jones and Mya Chrisman saw a lot of playing time last year. Jones finished with 54 kills and 37 blocks, while Chrisman had 50 kills and 33 blocks.

“Both of those girls are really excelling at the role that the coaches have established for them,” Ehrke said. “They challenge each other a lot in practice and they’ve done a great job of bringing out the best in each other.”

Jaysa Wentzlaff will be the setter for the Islanders this season. Ehrke said he likes what he sees out of her so far.

“I feel like she’s taken charge and she’s more demanding in a sense that she’s telling people what to do and is making really smart decisions,” he said. “I feel like we’ll be in good hands with her being the quarterback of our team.”

Ehrke said there are a few things the Islanders need to do for them to be successful and reach their goals.

“We need to have a competitive edge on the floor. We tend to stay pretty natural with our emotions. That tends to hurt us with our communication and keeping momentum in volleyball. We’re trying to emphasize you don’t have to be somebody you are not but you also use the advantages volleyball can give you. And we need to have a little more fire.”

“We’ll need to improve our blocking, floor defense and communication to reach our potential.”

The Islanders will open the season at Lincoln East Thursday.