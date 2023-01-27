Grand Island sports roundup

Wrestling

Alberts wins at Central Valley

GREELEY – Ben Alberts claimed another tournament Friday.

The Grand Island Central Catholic senior won the 160-pound title at the Central Valley Invite.

The Class C, No. 1-rated Alberts (NSWCA) pinned Neligh-Oakdale’s Levi Drueke in 1:47.

Aaron Jaquez-Madrigal (fourth, 152) was the other medalist for the Crusaders, who finished 12th with 59 points.

Central Valley Invite

Team Standings

Neligh-Oakdale 158, Anselmo-Merna 142.5, Mullen 111, Yutan 103.5, Shelby-Rising City 99, Southern Valley 88, Tri County 86.5, Central Valley 69.5, High Plains 69, Cambridge 68, Hi-Line 64, Grand Island CC 59, Fullerton 54, Palmer 51.5, South Loup 51, Elgin Public/Pope John 50, Summerlan 42, Wood River 39, Weeping Water 34, Riverside 16.5, Niobrara/Verdigre 3.

Championship results

106–Owen Krafka, SRC, pinned Micah Gerlach, CAM, 5:53; 113–Tristan Olson, AM, dec. Braxton Hammond, SV, 8-3; 120–Carter Beckman, EPPJ, dec. Jeffery Forsen, MUL, 6-5; 126–Eli Paxton, MUL, dec. Trev Arlt, YUT, 5-2; 132–Corgin Hoefer, NO, pinned Jarrett Wells, AM, 4:23; 138–Keagan Payne, NO, pinned Bo Pokorny, CV, 4:52; 145–Gatlin Reimers, PAL, dec. Cole Broeker, SV, 9-3; 152–Jesse Kult, YUT, dec. Jadon Wells, AM, 4-2, SV-1; 160–Ben Alberts, GICC, pinned Levi Drueke, NO, 1:47; 170–Aiden Kuester, NO, dec. Chase Gracey, MUL, 5-1; 182–Brett Bridger, FUL, pinned Jacob Henery, NO, 3:58; 195–Sid Miller, AM, pinned Elijah Fjell, SRC, 3:36; 220–James Kerns, TC, pined Tayte Thornton, AM, 4:47. 285–Isaac Welch, MUL, pinned Drew Knoerzer, HL, 2:31.

Girls Basketball

Grand Island take loss to Norfolk

NORFOLK – The second half was not good to the Grand Island Senior High girls basketball team.

After holding a 25-21 halftime lead, the Islanders were outscored 35-25 in the second half, which led to 56-40 loss Friday.

Hailey Kenkel led the Islanders with 10 points.

Norfolk 56, Grand Island 40

Grand Island; 10; 15; 7; 8-40

Norfolk; 11; 10; 15; 20- 56

GRAND ISLAND – Kenkel 10, Wal 5, Kahnt 7, Gawrych 1, Yusif 6, Ward 5, McCoy 4.

NORFOLK –Waldow 9, Baumann 6, Kollmar 2, Ruda 8, Skiff 9, Eisenhower 20.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Islanders fall to Norfolk

NORFOLK – The Grand Island Senior High boys basketball team fell to Norfolk 58-51 Friday.

Colton Marsh led the Islanders with 14 points, while Broxton Barrientos added 12.

Norfolk 58, Grand Island 51

Grand Island; 10; 11; 16; 14–51

Norfolk; 12; 14; 17; 15–58

GRAND ISLAND–Marsh 14, Barrientos 12, K. Mukoma 10, Plummer 9, M. Mukadi 4, Kelly 2.

NORFOLK–Borgmann 15, Sullivan 11, Barrett 9, Eisenhauer 6, Hendershot 6, Swanson 5, Owens 6.