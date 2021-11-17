Grand Island street department gearing up for winter snow, ice removal

City of Grand Island is readying its workers and fleet for winter snow removal operations.
Streets Superintendent Shannon Callahan, via a special GITV broadcast Tuesday, detailed the city’s winter operations plan, emergency routes and crucial safety tips.
Responsible for maintaining “over 950 lane miles of roadway,” the goal for the streets division is to “return roadways to a safe driving condition as efficiently as possible,” Callahan said.
“In order to achieve this goal our city plow crews, salt truck crews and mechanics work around the clock,” she said.
Preparation for winter operations “starts before bad weather hits,” Callahan said.
This includes: updating operational plans and route maps, checking and repairing equipment, ensuring a fully stocked supply of ice control materials and installing snow fences to prevent drifting.
ICE CONTROL
Ice control is the “first line of defense” for slick or snow covered roadways.
The city can store up to 1,000 tons of granular ice control material, Callahan said.
Five trucks are used to spread material on major roadways and intersections.
Road salt is used until the temperature drops below 20 degrees. Then, other materials with a lower freezing point are mixed with the salt.
EMERGENCY ROUTES
Plowing operations begin when more than two inches of snow has accumulated on roadways, Callahan said.
The first priority is the city’s emergency routes.
“Snow emergency routes are cleared to assist with emergency service response and generally are the high traffic volume roadways,” she said. “These routes can be identified by red, white and blue snowflake signs.”
Snow emergencies are declared based on forecasts for snowfall and storm severity.
During a snow emergency, parking on emergency routes is banned, and “all parked vehicles shall be moved,” Callahan said.
RESIDENTIAL AREAS
Once emergency routes are cleared, if snow has accumulated to three inches or more on local roads, residential areas and other local roadways are plowed, Callahan said.
“The town is broken up into areas of residential and local streets and operators are assigned to an area,” she said. “When the area is complete, the operator will be assigned to another area until all areas have been cleared.”
Cul-de-sacs require special, limited equipment and “may take longer to complete than other residential areas,” Callahan said.
SNOW REMOVAL
The final operation is clearing snow from downtown areas, including one-way streets.
This is done at night to reduce the impact on traffic, Callahan said.
COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT
Winter weather affects the entire Grand Island community, and requires involvement from community members, Callahan said.
Residents can help by clearing snow and ice from sidewalks, removing snow from around mailboxes, keeping fire hydrants visible and accessible, blowing or piling snow on yards and not on roadways, planning alternatives to on-street parking, and not driving in bad weather.
“Do not follow closely behind the snow trucks or snow plows,” she added
Mayor Roger Steele, during the broadcast, urged Grand Island residents to be safe and to be considerate of city staff members during the winter.
“Safe winter driving is a responsibility we all share,” Steele said. “Please give snow removal equipment plenty of room to operate this winter, and drive safe.”
To see the complete city winter weather plan and map of emergency routes, visit www.grand-island.com/departments/public-works/street/snow-and-ice-removal.