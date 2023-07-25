Grand Island Tourism has opened the annual application period for its Visitor Improvement Fund grants.

The grants are made possible by Hall County occupancy tax dollars, which are generated through hotel lodging and visitor stays.

The grant application is open to Hall County public and nonprofit entities that attract visitors to the area resulting in overnight stays.

Dana Jelinek, program and outreach manager for Grand Island Tourism, notes, “The aim is to increase tourism in Grand Island and Hall County, which benefits us all. Our goal is to have people stay overnight and explore the area.”

If an entity feels they meet basic qualifications, they may request a grant application from Jelinek at the Grand Island Tourism office. The applications are online and processed using Google Forms.

The deadline for submissions is Sept. 1.

Most of the projects that receive funding are “brick and mortar” improvements or expansions to current facilities. However, some attractions or events that don’t need physical improvements may be looking at growth through projects or marketing.

Jelinek cautions that grant money may not be used for replacement or maintenance types of projects.

Details about the grant program are available on the Grand Island Tourism website’s industry page, visitgrandisland.com.

When the application period closes in September, the submissions will be reviewed by a committee, which includes at-large members from the community and GI Tourism’s Visitor Promotion Committee.

Once reviewed and rated by the committee, the recommendations go before the Grand Island Convention and Visitors’ Bureau board and finally the Hall County Board for approval.

Projects such as expansions to the Heartland Public Shooting Park and a crane viewing area for the Crane Trust are examples of past projects funded in part by the VIF grant program. Incentives, which help offset costs to bring major events to the area, are other things that have been funded through the grant program.

Projects eligible for funding should be ones that are more “shovel ready” and that will be actively underway in 2024.

The total amount of funds to be granted is known at the time of review, because it comes from the occupancy taxes through the end of the year. In 2023, over $400,000 was awarded.

“When the committee reviews applications, they have to be cautious about the amount they award, because they are estimating the funding that will be available going into the next year,” said Jelinek, “All in all, they want to see the money impact tourism as much as it can, so we can continue to grow.”For more information or to apply, contact Jelinek at 308-382-4400 or dana@visitgrandisland.com.

Grand Island Tourism is located at 201 W. Third St.