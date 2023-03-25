LINCOLN — The Center for Great Plains Studies will host its 48th annual interdisciplinary conference focused on regional issues April 18-20 at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

This year’s topic is “Plant to Table: Food Production, Culture and Consequences on the Great Plains” and will focus on three major categories: Indigenous food sovereignty movements; the long-standing significance of the meatpacking industry and related topics of labor, immigration, and health and safety standards; and the environmental impacts of food production and consumption.

The event features a combination of keynote presentations, panels, hands-on workshops and dinner experiences, giving attendees a nuanced look at food on the Great Plains in the past, present and future. The conference is meant for a broad audience, including the general public, scholars, students, business owners, community leaders and lifelong learners. Tickets are available at https://go.unl.edu/gp2023.

Featured speakers include:

— Sarah Vogel, author of “The Farmer’s Lawyer,” a memoir about her landmark class action lawsuit against the federal government on behalf of 240,000 family farmers facing foreclosure during the 1980s farm crisis.

— Taylor Keen, of Omaha, Creighton University instructor and founder of Sacred Seed, which educates about and celebrates Indigenous agricultural lifeways.

— J. Arbuckle, professor and extension rural sociologist at Iowa State University, focused on improving the environmental and social performance of agricultural systems

— Rose Godinez, senior legal and policy counsel for ACLU Nebraska, who advocates for meatpackers’ rights and safety

— Aubrey Streit Krug, director of ecosphere studies at The Land Institute, who will speak about building more just and enduring food cultures for the region

— Chef Anthony Warrior (Sicangu-Bad Nations and Absentee Shawnee/Mvskoke Creek), who will give two cooking workshops and create an Indigenous food tasting experience