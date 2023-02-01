Gunman who was killed after firing shots at west Omaha Target bought AR-15 four days prior

The gunman who was killed after firing shots with an AR-15 at a west Omaha Target Tuesday purchased the rifle four days prior at a sporting goods store, officials said.

Omaha police identified the shooter as 32-year-old Joseph M. Jones, of Omaha.

Jones walked into the superstore, located at 17810 West Center Road, about noon Tuesday — with the AR-15 rifle and 13 loaded magazines of ammunition — and began shooting.

At least 29 people called 911, the first at 11:59 a.m., to report the shooter.

The initial responding officers — multiple Omaha Police officers and a Nebraska State Patrol trooper — arrived at the store and confronted Jones.

The officers yelled at the gunman several times to drop the rifle.

Then, Omaha Police Officer Brian Vanderheiden fired at Jones, killing him.

Vanderheiden has been with Omaha Police for 20 years, officials said. He was placed on paid administrative leave, following department policy.

OPD released seven photos, most from Target surveillance cameras, showing Jones entering and walking around the store.

Jones, wearing a green ballcap, a brown sweatshirt and black pants, turns toward a video camera in the Target vestibule entrance, seemingly staring directly at it.

That camera also captures Jones holding the AR-15 rifle with his finger on the trigger and pointing it upwards.

Video shows Jones walking inside the Target store while brandishing the rifle.

Omaha Police said Jones purchased the rifle four days prior at Cabela's, an outdoor recreation retailer. Jones’ only public Nebraska criminal record is a DUI charge from 2017 in Sarpy County. He was initially charged with a second-offense DUI, a misdemeanor, which was amended to a first-offense DUI. He pleaded no contest and was ordered to serve 18 months of probation starting in April 2017. Court records indicate that a judge approved Jones’ early release from probation in July 2018, because his probation officer said Jones had completed all of the requirements.

Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies rushed to the Target after reports of at least six shots fired and people who were fleeing the building.

After Jones was killed, authorities searched the store at least three times to look for injured people and found none.

Many shoppers and employees fled through various store exits and went to nearby businesses for refuge. Some hid in the fitting rooms or bathrooms.

Target released a statement Tuesday expressing gratitude that everyone escaped injury.

"The store will remain closed temporarily, during which time we will provide our team members full compensation and access to on-site counseling for those who need it," they said. "We thank the Omaha Police Department for their fast response and we continue to partner with them on their investigation."

Shoppers returned to the superstore Wednesday afternoon to collect their personal items they may have left in the store amid the shooting.

Authorities opened the parking lot Tuesday night for people to retrieve their vehicles.