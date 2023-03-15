LINCOLN — When do we play again?

That’s what one Nebraska fan wanted to know as he headed for the exit on Wednesday night, so there must be a little WNIT fever rolling through Lincoln for at least a few more days — and maybe a few weeks.

The Huskers will keep playing in the postseason tournament after beating Missouri State 74-65 in front of a nice crowd of 4,116 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska led almost the entire game and got its first postseason win in a game played at PBA.

Sam Haiby scored a season-high 25 points and Isabelle Bourne had a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds. Jaz Shelley added 11 points, six assists and made a half-court three-pointer at the first-half buzzer that will make the TV highlights.

In the second round, Nebraska will play the winner of Thursday’s Northern Iowa-Colorado State game. That game will likely be played on Saturday or Sunday afternoon.

Nebraska — and those fans — wish the Huskers (17-14) were in the NCAA Tournament like last season.

But here we are, and so many people want to make the most of it.

“It was fun,” Haiby said. “Our goal was to play in the postseason. We feel a little short of our ultimate one, but we have a great opportunity ahead of us now. So it was fun to get that first one under our belts, and we’re going to keep plugging away.”

This was one of those games like we’ve seen several times over Haiby’s five seasons where she keeps driving to the basket until they stop her — and that didn’t happen until the second quarter.

In the first quarter, she scored 11 points, making all four shots from the field and 3 for 5 free throws. Haiby finished 7-for-11 from the field and 11-for-13 on free throws.

Haiby’s previous season high was 17, which came against Northwestern. Her career high is 33.

Haiby went into the game determined to be aggressive, and it worked.

When Haiby is having one of these games, Bourne said she wants to pass to Haiby any chance she gets, and set screens for her. Each of her seven field goals came on a drive to the basket.

“When she’s getting hot you can’t stop her, and everyone knows that,” Bourne said.

Nebraska’s three-point shooting wasn’t great, going 5-for-19, but the Huskers outscored Missouri State on points in the paint 40-22.

Coach Amy Williams said Nebraska’s goal was to double up Missouri State on points in the paint, and it nearly happened thanks to the combination of Haiby and some strong plays inside from Alexis Markowski and Bourne.

“I think their size bothered us a little bit,” Missouri State coach Beth Cunningham said. “They do a great job of getting deep position. I thought a couple of times we just got stuck behind too much and just gave up too many easy points in the paint. But I thought what really hurt us was their transition game. They just got out and got too many easy baskets in transition.”

Nebraska outscored Missouri State on fast break points, 12-0. Nebraska was also great at the line, making 19 of 26.

Shelley had three of Nebraska’s five three-pointers, but just as impressive were her long passes that got easy baskets for Annika Stewart and Bourne in the second quarter, and Haiby in the third quarter.

Over the last six games, Shelley has averaged 22.6 points per game.

“She’s obviously been on a tear,” Cunningham said. “Scoring a lot of points, but doesn’t force anything. I thought she did a good job of taking what came to her. Obviously if she was open (she shot), but she was a great facilitator for them as well.”

Missouri State took a brief lead late in the second quarter before Nebraska closed the first half on an 8-0 run that included a half-court shot by Shelley at the buzzer. The Huskers led 38-32.

Another three-pointer by Shelley gave the Huskers a 10-point lead to start the fourth quarter.

Sophomore forward Kenndy Taylor led Missouri State (20-12) with 21 points.