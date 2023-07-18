Hall County Department of Corrections Director Todd Bahensky has announced the promotion of three staff members.

Sgt. Larry Lucas Jr. joined the Hall County Department of Corrections in August 2019. Before being promoted to sergeant, Lucas was a booking officer, jail training officer, officer in charge, master control operator, and corporal.

He has been recognized as an Employee of the Month in September 2020, with a Life Saving Award in March 2021, and an Excellence in Attendance Award for the year 2021.

Cpl. Adam Carter began his career at Hall County Corrections in February 2015 as a floor officer. Since then he has worked as a classification officer, a jail training officer, master control operator/trainer and officer in charge. He’s been a part of the transport team, the corrections emergency response team, a pressure point control tactics trainer both here and at the Law Enforcement Training Center and a ground avoidance and ground escape instructor.

Cpl. Carter was recognized for his perfect attendance for five years in a row, from 2015 to 2019, and as an Employee of the Month in 2016, 2018, and April of this year.

Cpl. Desiree Maar’s career at the Hall County Department of Corrections began in March 2020. Marr’s experience with corrections has included being a jail training officer, master control operator, and classification officer.

She was named Employee of the Month in January 2022.