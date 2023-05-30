Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Hall County Historical Society will offer its popular cemetery tours three times over the upcoming weekend.

Tours are planned for 5 p.m. Friday, June 2, and 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3.

“Our popular tour ... returns (this) weekend will all new stories to share about our community and the people who lived here,” said society member Michelle Setlik.

Tour stories include: Lizzie (Martin) Fonner Turner, and her son, Gus Fonner; Olive Augustine and her family who owned Augustine Printing Co. and donated the land for Camp Augustine that is now being considered as a state park; Virginia Vieregg, who spent 25-plus years as a member for the Grand Island Public Schools board, was an education advocate, and married the grandson of one of the area’s first settlers; the Leschinsky family; Robert Taylor family; the Bently/Paine families; and Heinrich Joehnck, one of the 1857 setters.

Another story that will be told is personal for Setlik: Elizabeth (Joehnck) Moll Stueben, who was “my three-times great grandmother.”

Joining Setlik on the tour will be Sue Clement, Bill Bolte and Fred Roeser. Bolte will provide more information about many of the symbols found on the gravestones and Roeser will assist with the sound system.

No reservations are required; those attending should meet on the north side of Stolley Park Road near the maintenance shop.

Admission for non-members is $10; for more information, call Setlik at 308-380-4480.