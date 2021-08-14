Hall County population has grown by 4,288 people, 7.3% increase

She said she’d like to see precincts kept within those blocks and tracts.

“When the data came out yesterday, we were able to look at those boundaries the Census used and we’re making some minor adjustments so our lines match those Census lines,” Overstreet said Friday, “and that will be helpful to political subdivisions later this fall.”

As a result of crossing the 60,000 population threshold, Hall County will have to make one change, she noted.

The county surveyor, an elected office, will require a job description change to be in charge of the Highway Department.

“I believe that transition will occur with the next election in 2022,” Overstreet said.

With the growth there also are increases in the county’s Hispanic, Black and Asian populations, and a decrease in the total percentage of the county’s white population.

The number of people identifying as white in the total county population dropped by 4,711 people, from 82.6% total in 2010 to 69.5% in 2020, a 9.7% decrease.

The decrease is statewide, with 34,786 fewer whites reported, a decrease from 86.1% total in 2010 to 78.4% in 2020.