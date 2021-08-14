Hall County population has grown by 4,288 people, 7.3% increase

Hall County’s population has increased and become more diverse since 2010.
According to data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau, Hall County’s population has increased by 7.3%, from 58,607 people in 2010 to 62,895 in 2020.
Buffalo, Hamilton and Howard County populations also have increased.
Buffalo is up 8.6%, from 46,102 to 50,084 people; Hamilton is up 3.3%, from 9,124 to 9,429 people; and Howard is up 3.2%, from 6,274 to 6,475 people.
Adams County decreased by 0.5%, from 31,364 people in 2010 to 31,205 people in 2020.
Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele applauded Hall County’s reported growth.
“(This growth) proves we have an excellent economy and it proves people come here believing they can get a good job and raise a family,” Steele told The Independent. “Our population growth confirms we’re doing things the right way.”
The data will benefit future Hall County efforts, including redistricting for the 2022 election, Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet said.
“We’re always paying attention to the population numbers, but we’re also paying attention to the boundaries for the Census blocks and tracts,” Overstreet said.
She said she’d like to see precincts kept within those blocks and tracts.
“When the data came out yesterday, we were able to look at those boundaries the Census used and we’re making some minor adjustments so our lines match those Census lines,” Overstreet said Friday, “and that will be helpful to political subdivisions later this fall.”
As a result of crossing the 60,000 population threshold, Hall County will have to make one change, she noted.
The county surveyor, an elected office, will require a job description change to be in charge of the Highway Department.
“I believe that transition will occur with the next election in 2022,” Overstreet said.
With the growth there also are increases in the county’s Hispanic, Black and Asian populations, and a decrease in the total percentage of the county’s white population.
The number of people identifying as white in the total county population dropped by 4,711 people, from 82.6% total in 2010 to 69.5% in 2020, a 9.7% decrease.
The decrease is statewide, with 34,786 fewer whites reported, a decrease from 86.1% total in 2010 to 78.4% in 2020.
Hall County is one of the most diverse in Nebraska, ranking 87th out of the 93 counties for total white population.
The county’s total Hispanic/Latino population increased by 5,528 people, or 40.5%, from 22.3% of the county’s population in 2010 to 30.5% in 2020.
Hall County ranks fourth out of the 93 counties in the state for Hispanic/Latino population.
A similar trend was seen statewide.
The state’s Hispanic/Latino population added 67,310 people, a 40.2% increase, from 9.2% of the total state population in 2010 to 12% in 2020.
Hall County’s Black population also increased by 896 people, from 1.7% of the population in 2010 to 3.1% in 2020, an increase of 87.6%.
The county’s Asian population grew by 120 people, from 1% to 1.2% of the total population, a 19.8% increase.
Residents identifying as “Some Other Race” also increased.
The county added 2,997 people in that category, growing from 11.4% of the total population in 2010 to 15.4% in 2020.
Hall County’s growing diversity reflects how the county and Grand Island are “on the right path,” Steele said.
“I believe that people come to Grand Island and Hall County for the same reason that my wife and I came here, that is to work, to buy a home and to raise a family,” he said. “I’m confident people come to Grand Island because they know this is a great place to work and be successful.”
Multicultural Coalition Executive Director Audrey Lutz celebrated the rising diversity.
“(We’re) encouraged to see that the Census reflects what we see in our offices every day: a rich and vibrant community,” Lutz told The Independent. “While we suspect our minority populations are higher than the numbers released by the Census, it is indicative of Grand Island’s growing racial-ethnic diversity.
She added, “These numbers are the data we need to advocate for more inclusive practices of businesses and agencies, which have an economic imperative to incorporate immigrants and minorities into their services, policies and strategic plans.”
U.S. Census Bureau information and visualizations can be found at census.gov.