Hall County VFWA 1347

Ten Hall County VFWA 1347 members attended their June 7 meeting at the United Veterans Club. Chaplain Lyanne Kelly gave the opening prayer and President Lori Skala called the meeting to order.

Billie Herron reported the Veterans Affairs Medical Center is requesting resident donations. Items needed are: notebooks, note pads, envelopes, phone chargers and gift cards for local restaurants.

She also reported the VAMC is looking for sponsors to furnish apartments for transitional housing. Needed items are: twin XL bedding including sheets, blankets, pillows, mattress covers and comforters as well as bath rugs and table lamps. The Auxiliary will furnish one room.

Lori Skala reported 10 members helped display the over 300 Memorial Day flags in Memorial Park. Four members helped fold the flags and several youth helped with both activities.

LyAnne Kelly reported a large number of poppies were sold at the Memorial Day program.

David Jewett reported a link has been added to the Auxiliary website — access at: www.https://vfwaix1347.wixsite.com/1347.

Guest Willie Skala and friend Gary asked if he Auxiliary might sponsor a “memory card” that could be added to the memorial flag given to families after a military person had passed. The card’s purpose would list the military person’s history so that family members would have it available to decedents. Members tabled the project for consideration.

Fourth of July flags will be raised July 1. Help is always appreciated.

The charter was draped for Julie Brown, past department president, who passed away May 8.

The next meeting will be at 1 p.m. July 5 at the UVC, with lunch available at noon.

