Hargis House Woman’s Club fundraiser set for Nov. 5

The Hargis House Woman’s Club, 1109 W. Second St., will host a holiday craft open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.

Various home-based vendors will set up tables and sell their products to help jump start your holiday gift purchasing. Each vendor will donate an item to the club. As a fundraiser, the club have a raffle, selling tickets, $1 each or six for $5, with a winner of each donated item chosen at 4 p.m.

Each member is asked to bring five dozen holiday cookies. The group will arrange plates of one dozen cookies each to sell for a freewill donation.

