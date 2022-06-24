Hastings IdeaBank receives top industry award

IdeaBank Marketing in Hastings has won the highest award available in the 43rd annual Telly Awards, which honor excellence in video and television across all screens.

IdeaBank won the Silver Telly in Promotional Video-Recruitment for “Join the Dream Team,” a video created for New Horizons RV of Junction City, Kansas.

The agency also won a Bronze Telly in Promotional Video-Writing for the same video.

Personnel working on “Join the Dream Team” included agency principal Sherma Jones, who directed the video, copywriter R.J. Post, and videographer and editor Travis Enck from Travis Enck Productions.

“We are so honored to receive this recognition from the premiere competition in our industry,” Jones said. “While we’re particularly proud of ‘Join the Dream Team,’ it represents what our team does every day — help our clients identify their needs and create quality products to meet them. Their success is truly our success,” she said.

As a manufacturer of custom luxury fifth-wheels, New Horizons RV faced the “unique challenge” of recruiting not just workers, but artisans dedicated to quality, according to a release. IdeaBank addressed that need with a video appealing to applicants’ desire to join a family of creative-thinking, problem-solving craftsmen.

“Join the Dream Team” can be viewed at https://horizonsrv.com/careers.

IdeaBank Marketing has been providing “comprehensive marketing and advertising services,” including strategic marketing plans, social media marketing, traditional and online ad campaigns, corporate identity packages and public relations services, for a wide variety of businesses and industries in Nebraska for 40 years, the release said.

For more information, contact IdeaBank at 402-463-0588 or visit ideabankmarketing.com.

Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards represent the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers from around the world. This year, the competition drew over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents.

“With a number of high-caliber entries submitted, this year’s Telly Awards entrants truly represented the most innovative stories being told across all screens,” said Sabrina Dridje, Telly Awards executive director. “As a Telly Winner, you are the standard bearer of excellence in our industry.”