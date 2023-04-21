An old rivalry was renewed on the pitch on Friday night and this time, the Hastings boys got the best of Northwest.

Hastings took advantage of some injuries to the Vikings throughout the match and in the war of attrition, the Tigers back line helped pitch a shutout as Hastings won 3-0.

“It was a team effort,” Hastings coach Chris Pedroza said. “This was a huge game for us. It’s a game you mark on your calendar every year. We came down here and knew they were going to be a physical team and a great team overall. They battled against us but overall, we were clinical. The chances we created, for the majority of the game, we were able to put away.”

Northwest started the match without goalkeeper Zeke Koening, who suffered a season ending broken collarbone during Tuesday’s match against Schuyler. The Vikings’ Peyton Atwood and Austin Staab were also unable to finish the match.

“The boys, I give them credit for working hard and playing the game we want them to play, but it unfortunately was not our night, and we’ve got several injured players which is not helping, but it’s not an excuse for not winning the games,” Northwest co-coach Ann Purdy said. “Tough night. We’ll have to rebound.”

Hastings’ first goal came in the ninth minute, as Jose Mares snuck one past senior goalkeeper Cross Gordoa.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead into halftime but in the 62nd minute, Mares scored again as he broke loose. Hastings put the match away for good when foreign exchange student Jacob Strand G. scored its third goal of the match in the closing minutes.

However, it was the Tigers’ defense that made the difference, only allowing three shots on goal from the Vikings.

“We’re big, and we praise defending as a team. It starts with No. 9 (Strand G.) up top,” Pedroza said. “From them, we wanted our defense to be disciplined against their attacking mids because we know they have potential to hurt us. We played well. We always say to protect the space behind the back four at all times, and I think all four did a great job.”

Gordoa, who’s in his first year at Northwest, has played goalkeeper before in his career. Purdy said it’s not what he really wanted to but understands he’s the next man up after Koening’s injury. Hastings (8-3) had five shots on goal, meaning Gordoa made three saves.

However, during the last 10 or so minutes of the match, Northwest moved Gordoa out of goalkeeper and put in Jack Kenna because of Gordoa’s ability to find the back of the net. Purdy said she thought Kenna also played the position well during his time.

Northwest (6-6) has two more matches this season, including one against No. 7 Crete, who they lost to in a shootout on April 15. Purdy said the team has to start finding ways to generate some offense as the postseason looms.

“We’ve had opportunities to score, and we just haven’t been able to find the back of the net,” she said. “Until we start finding the back of the net, it’s going to be a long season.”

Girls

Northwest 9, Hastings 0

It was yet another dominant showing as Northwest walked off their home turf with a 9-0 win.

“I’m happy with it,” Northwest girls coach Jess Herrmann said. “The girls are doing what’s working right now. Their chemistry is fantastic and obviously, their morale is really high right now, so we’re just trying to ride it out the rest of the season and into the postseason too.”

The Vikings scored four goals in the first half and another five in the first 15 minutes of the second. However, they were unable to get an elusive 10th goal that would’ve ended the match early.

Evie Keller led the way, scoring four goals. Lexie Lilienthal also got a hat trick and Lupe Sanchez had the other two goals.

Northwest had 36 shots in the match, 27 of which were on goal. They also had four corner kicks. Herrmann said she thought Hastings goalkeeper Jessalyn Fonseca Quintero played well considering the amount of shots she had coming her way.

“I think we would’ve had a handful of goals without her being back there,” Herrmann said. “I said toward the end of the game I think she’s the best we’ve seen back there this year. She was fantastic and a lot of that is probably why we didn’t get to 10 tonight.”

All three of the players who scored goals for the Vikings on Friday night are in double digits in terms of goals scored this season. Herrmann said their offensive versatility is one of their strengths.

“You can key in on one girl but then we have two or three others that will step up,” she said. “You can’t just man mark one or two of them because there’s just not enough bodies to go around. Our girls are selfless,and they’re been selfless the whole season so if they keep that up, I like where we’re going.”

Hastings (4-9) had just three shots in the match and no shots on goal and no corner kicks.

With the win, Northwest has outscored their opponents 69-1 this season. However, Herrmann still sees a few areas they can continue to improve at before the season comes to a close.

“Every single practice we work on our small passes, and you can see that in the game,” she said. “Our give-and-go’s and quick touches are pretty good. Our defense is phenomenal playing keep away. Just working on our crosses and finishing in the box and tight spaces is something we’ve really driven home. We’ve improved on it, but we can always get better at that stuff.”