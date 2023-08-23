A 79-year-old Hastings woman lost her life in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday night in Hall County.

Diana Dieken died following the accident, which took place on Highway 281 north of Cedarview Road.

Hall County Sheriff's deputies responded to the accident scene at 10:16 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, Carlos Roberto Guerrero Gomez, 29, of Alliance was driving south on 281 in a 2011 Kenworth, preparing to turn west into a gravel lot. The truck was struck from behind by a 2018 Hyundai Sonata, driven by Dieken.

She was transported by ambulance to Grand Island Regional Medical Center, where she was declared dead.

Guerrero Gomez was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Dieken wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

An accident reconstruction team was called to the scene to assist in the investigation, which remains open.