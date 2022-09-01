Head of Nebraska Correctional Services resigning after 7 years on the job

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s correctional services director is resigning after seven years with the agency.

Scott Frakes’ resignation was announced via a state press release Thursday afternoon. His last day will be Oct. 7. State Fire Marshal Chris Cantrell also announced his resignation in the same press release after four years with the agency, with his last day being Oct. 14.

Gov. Pete Ricketts will announce interim directors to serve in both offices.

Frakes was brought in to “transform” Nebraska’s corrections department as part of Ricketts’ cabinet, according to the release.

“(Frakes) has moved forward major capital construction projects, dramatically grown our corrections workforce, and guided the agency through the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic,” Ricketts said in the press release. “His automation of the sentence calculation process is one of many data-driven improvements he has made to the department.”

Ricketts did not list a reason for either of the resignations, but they come as his administration enters its final months. Ricketts is barred by term limits from seeking a third term as governor.

Frakes said it was an honor to serve in Ricketts’ cabinet and alongside the 2,200 employees that make up the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, saying it was the “high point” of his 40-year career.

“I am proud of the many accomplishments the agency has achieved during my tenure,” Frakes said in the press release. “Seeing those things come to fruition, to the benefit of staff members and our inmate population, has been enormously satisfying.”

State Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, chairman of the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee, said agency heads often leave in the waning days of an administration.

“I don’t draw any conclusions from it,” he said of Frakes’ departure.

Lathrop has clashed with Frakes in the past over the state’s troubled prison system and the steps needed to fix its flaws. But Lathrop said Thursday that he believes the disagreements stemmed from policy positions taken by the Ricketts administration, not Frakes himself.

Frakes has overseen one of the nation’s most overcrowded prison systems, managing the agency through a fatal riot a few months after his arrival and through staff shortages severe enough to force the adoption of emergency operations in the state’s prisons.

Part of Cantrell’s duties as fire marshal involved leading teams and providing resources to fight wildfires, including the Hackberry Fire in Banner County, Post Fire in Dawes County and the Road 702 Fire that spanned several counties in southwest Nebraska.

“Chris has worked diligently to protect lives and property from fires, provide emergency responders with top-notch training, and streamline inspections for Nebraskans,” Ricketts said in the press release.