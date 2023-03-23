Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh's proposal to fund additional property tax relief along with the state's cost of services provided through Medicaid waivers by raising the state cigarette tax from 64 cents to $2.14 a package prompted a brief hearing Thursday before the Legislature's Revenue Committee.

Nebraska's cigarette tax is now the eighth lowest in the nation, the Omaha senator said.

No one testified in support of the bill, no senator asked Cavanaugh questions and she waived her right to make a closing argument following testimony from three opponents.

The hearing began less than two hours after the Legislature adjourned its morning session with a sharply divided vote to advance a fiercely contested bill that would block transgender youth from seeking treatments like puberty blockers, hormones and gender-altering surgery.

That debate, which prompted both tears and fiery rhetoric from opponents, opened a wide and emotional rift between senators that may have accounted for the tension that seemed to be present in the committee hearing room and which could have an impact on the remainder of the legislative session.

Cavanaugh, an outspoken opponent of the transgender bill, waged a lengthy filibuster to delay action on the measure.

In her brief remarks, Cavanaugh said the bill would reduce youth smoking and lung cancer.

Nicole Fox, speaking for the Platte Institute, said the 234% increase in the cost of cigarettes in Nebraska would be regressive, sharply impacting low-income adults.

And, she said, because the cost would be much higher than it is in neighboring states, the proposal would "increase smuggling" of cigarettes, doing "more harm than good for Nebraska."

Ansley Fellers, executive director of the Nebraska Grocery Industry Association, said many Nebraskans would "go to surrounding states for cigarettes."