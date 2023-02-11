Sunrise Christian Academy 69, Chicago Prep 47: Nationally ranked No. 4 Sunrise Christian Academy came out and meant business.

The Buffaloes started the game on a 10-0 run against Chicago Prep Sports Academy and before you knew it, the game was out of hand and Sunrise Christian rolled to a 69-47 win.

Sunrise Christian coach Luke Barnwell said making their shots early helped.

“The ball went in a couple of times, and we were really good defensively again early. We stopped them early and got ourselves going.”

It wasn’t long into the game when the crowd realized Chicago Prep was out matched and started rooting for the Freeze, cheering whenever they scored and building them a man made tunnel to walk out of after halftime.

It all led to a nice moment when just a couple of minutes into the game, Chicago Prep’s Jalil Amous entered the game for the first time. The crowd roared and when Amous hit a 3-pointer, he received the loudest cheer of the night.

Chicago Prep coach Travel Amicks said he appreciated the fans.

“It was a good atmosphere and a good opportunity for the kids. They actually came out and played hard and competed. We definitely appreciate the love from Nebraska, man. We definitely love Chicago, but we never felt love like this.”

Michael Jones led the Freeze with 17 points.

Matas Buzelis led Sunrise Christian with 23 points and 18 rebounds. Buzelis is a projected top-5 pick in the 2024 NBA draft. He said what separates him from others near his skill level is he can do it all. Buzelis also liked going against the crowd.

“I can pretty much do everything on the court. Get my teammates involved and score the ball and rebound. I think that separates me from other players. …It was fun to have them (the crowd) against us. It was a good experience to be in Nebraska,” Buzelis said.

Wahoo 58, North Platte 51: Up 52-49 with 56 seconds left in the game, Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo went 6 of 8 at the free throw line the rest of the way to seal the game in a 58-51 victory over Class A North Platte.

Junior guard Marcus Glock went 5 of 10 from the field and 6 for 6 at the free throw line for 19 points to lead the Warriors. Wahoo only had nine turnovers and went 17 of 21 at the free throw line.

River Johnston led North Platte with 22 points.

Omaha Westside 62, Real Salt Lake Academy 56: In the first game of the day featuring an out-of-state team, Class A No. 7 Omaha Westside looked like the more fundamentally sound and defensive minded team in the first half, leading to a 31-23 halftime lead over Real Salt Lake Academy.

Salt Lake came back, however, and cut their deficit to two points with nearly 20 seconds to go. But Omaha Westside came right back down and hit a layup of their own. Salt Lake missed on their next trip down and the Warriors scored once more for good measure to win 62-56.

Tate Odvody led Omaha Westside with 17 points, while Kevin Stubblefield added in another 16. Salt Lake was led by JJ Mandaquit’s 11 points and had three others score nine each.

Bellevue West 80, Bishop Walsh 69: The No. 1 team in Class A stays unscathed.

It’s not as if Bellevue West was unchallenged in the game, but it just seemed after every run or big bucket Bishop Walsh had Bellevue West would respond with one of their own, plus a little more. After only being up four with 4:30 to go in the game, the Thunderbird outscored Bishop Walsh 16-4 the rest of the way to win 80-69.

Senior guard Josiah Dotzler, the Creighton University commit, finished with 30 points on 10 of 16 from the floor and 8 of 10 from the free throw line to lead Bellevue West. Dotzler and Mike Williams III, the LSU commit, went back and forth with spectacular shots all night long. Williams III finished with 34 points to lead bishop Walsh.