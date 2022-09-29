Heartland Lutheran breaks through with first win with 46-34 win over Elba

For the first time this season and in the past couple of years, the Heartland Lutheran football team left the gridiron victorious.

Heartland Lutheran’s Adin Baker intercepted an Elba pass on the Bluejays’ first possession of the game.

Nine plays later, Baker scored on a 4-yard touchdown run with 5:15 to go in the first and made the PAT to put the Red Hornets up 8-0.

Late in the first quarter, on some fancy maneuvering down the left sideline, Baker scored a 34-yard touchdown run on 3rd and 25.

He again hit the PAT to go up 16-0.

The Red Hornets offense was humming all night and after going up 40-6 midway through the third quarter, then they held on from an Elba comeback in the fourth quarter to win 46-34 Thursday at Heartland Lutheran High School.

“I don’t know who’s counting, but it’s been 17 in a row and a couple of years,” Heartland Lutheran coach Brent Penny said. “The kids have been working hard, and we’ve played four really tough games against good competition. It was good to see us get out like that and build some confidence, and then they went on a run, and we had to respond and finish.”

Baker injured his knee in the second quarter and it caused him to miss most of the second half. However, when he felt when Heartland Lutherna needed a spark in the third quarter, he threw a 23-yard touchdown to Darrin Bexten and ran for another 9-yard score.

“We had to seal the win, and I just felt like if we could get in the end zone one more time, it would seal it,” Baker said.

As for the knee, “feels a lot better after a win,” Baker said.

He ended the game with 116 yards on 11 carries, with three touchdowns on the ground and the one through the air.

Penny emphasized the importance of a win like this and what it could do for the team, who doesn’t have a lot of experience.

“We’ve got 11 freshmen on a 17-man roster,” Penny said. “This is a big deal. This is good for us. We were 0-8 last year so to come out here and put together a solid performance is big for those freshmen. They had to come and make plays when Taylor (Hauser) had his moments and Ayden was hurt. We had five freshmen on the field at the same time. It’s huge for our program. We needed this, and we needed to have this feeling. It puts us in the right direction.”

The win both earned Penny a cold water bath from the gatorade jug and a sweatpants day at school on Friday for the students, sending everyone home happy.

Heartland Lutheran will host Hampton, while Elba will battle St. Edward at home. Both games will be next Friday.