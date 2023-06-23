In thanking first responders at a Wednesday lunch, All Faiths owner Dan Naranjo cited a Bible passage that says there is no greater gift than to lay one's life down for another.

Naranjo told the gathering that their professionalism, dedication "and the beautiful loving in your heart" are what matters.

The message of the Bible passage is to continue to make a difference, "continue to love one another, whether you know them or not," Naranjo said at the appreciation barbecue, which ran from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Even though we live in a broken world, "we all have the ability to make a difference, and that's what each and every one of you are doing daily," Naranjo said.

"I just want you to know, it does not go unrecognized," he said.

The first responders are important not only to the All Faiths family, "but you're so important to your own individual families. You're important to the community," Naranjo said. "Thank you for your service."

On behalf of All Faiths, Naranjo then presented $1,000 checks to five organizations.

One of the checks went to the Hall County Sheriff's Department. "Coming from an agency that has tight budgets, all this helps," said Sheriff Rick Conrad. The money will go to the department's canine division.

Police chief Kevin Denney accepted a check that will go to the police department's youth services summer program. GIPD is looking to make a difference in people's lives, and making a difference in "the lives of our youth is a big deal," Denney said. That assistance will leave a legacy, he said.

Other checks went to the Grand Island Rural Fire Department and the Nebraska State Patrol Foundation. A retired State Trooper, Bill Kealing, works for the funeral home.

Another check was presented to the local firefighters union. It will be used to purchase exercise equipment for former Grand Island firefighter Russ Bolling, who retired in 2016. Bolling, a firefighter for 24 years, was in a serious motorcycle accident near Gordon in August of 2022.

One of the attendees was Fire Chief Cory Schmidt. "I just think it's nice to have the strong community support that we do. This is just another example of how our community really rallies behind public safety," he said.

Many firefighters are modest "and don't necessarily always like this kind of recognition. But at the same time it's very nice knowing that people do care," Schmidt said.

Schmidt, who enjoyed his meal, sat next to Grand Island Police Lt. Dale Hilderbrand.

"I just liked visiting with the other people that I don't get to see very often," Schmidt said.

GIFD Battalion Chief Phil Thomas said it was "real good food" and it was nice to hear Naranjo speak.

It was the second time the funeral home served an appreciation BBQ for law enforcement, firefighters and emergency service personnel. The first was in September 2020.

Funeral home staff members made the lunch, which included barbecued pork sandwiches. The cupcakes came from Red Bird Bakery of Doniphan.