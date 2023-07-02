Emily Christensen was named the 2023 Caring Kind Award recipient at CHI Health St. Francis on Wednesday.

“Recipients of this prestigious award have gone above and beyond the call of duty to demonstrate compassion for patients, cooperation with co-workers and dedication to excellence in their job responsibilities,” CHI St. Francis noted in a press release. Christensen is a nurse practitioner who works in palliative care at the hospital.

Annually, one employee is selected from staff nominations to represent St. Francis at the Nebraska Hospital Association annual convention. NHA has paid tribute to more than 2,000 of Nebraska’s most caring and dedicated health care workers since 1979 at the event.

The following are excerpts are from Christensen’s nominations:

”Emily displays all of our core values of compassion, inclusion, integrity, excellence and collaboration on a daily basis. She is an amazing individual with a difficult job and definitely a deserving candidate for this award.”

“I have seen Emily come in on her day off or after hours to talk with a family and patient who developed a close relationship with her. She genuinely cares about her patients and advocates for their desires and wishes at a delicate time in that patient’s life.”

“Emily is the definition of both caring and kind. In her palliative care position, Emily has the ability to impact so many with her decision making and interventions. In very difficult situations, Emily presents her most empathetic, caring, and attentive self to her patients and families.”

“Emily shows great compassion for everyone, and by being that steady voice of guidance during the palliative process, has exemplified what the Caring Kind award means over and over again. “

Other St. Francis 2023 Caring Kind Award nominees were Vicki Bradley; Beatriz Lobeda, who works at CHI Family Medicine Clinic; Angel Ventura, laboratory; Chris Goplin, respiratory therapy; Carolyn Madsen, radiology; Cheryl Furse, radiation therapy; Beth Deida, maternity services; Nicole Morris, physical therapy, and Nicole Colburn, medical/surgical, orthopedic and pediatric service.