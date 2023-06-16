Six men who spend a lot of time underwater are breathing the fresh air of Nebraska this week.

Grand Island played host Tuesday and Wednesday to six sailors who serve aboard the U.S.S. Nebraska, a ballistic missile submarine.

The sailors make an impressive sight, decked out in their dress whites.

The trip to Nebraska is sponsored by the Big Red Sub Club of Omaha and the Nebraska Admirals Association. The sailors flew into Omaha Tuesday and will head back to Washington state, where the submarine is based, next Tuesday.

In Nebraska, they're getting acquainted with some of the loves of Middle America — beef, baseball, ammunition and rodeo.

On Tuesday night, the sailors had dinner at Texas T-Bone. Wednesday morning, they toured Hornady Manufacturing and the Nebraska Building at Fonner Park. Wednesday night, they headed for North Platte, where they will no doubt stir patriotism at the Nebraskaland Days rodeo. Back in Omaha, they'll take in the College World Series.

Also Wednesday in Grand Island, the men in white had lunch at the United Veterans Club and visited the Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Before arriving in North Platte, they stopped at the Archway in Kearney.

Were any of the sailors from Nebraska?

"No sir. Sailors from Nebraska are few and far between," said Lt. Noah Richwine, who's a native of Dillsburg, Pennsylvania.

Richwine, 26, explained that the Navy has three classes of submarines. In addition to ballistic missile subs, the others are fast-attack and guided missile submarines.

The mission of the U.S.S. Nebraska is to stay undetected, Richwine said. The Navy has subs in the Pacific and Atlantic.

They are "always ready to launch nuclear missiles in the event that that is necessary. Hopefully, it will never be required, but we are ready and always there."

The sailors are the people the American military is counting on.

"It is incredibly demanding but also incredibly rewarding, in my opinion. The job we do, we don't take lightly — the fact that we have an incredible amount of destructive capability on board, the gravity of that situation," Richwine said.

If the Nebraska is called upon to launch missiles, "It is something we take very seriously, being able to execute that mission, and constantly being ready in that sense I find very challenging," Richwine said.

The U.S.S. Nebraska spends about three months at a time at sea, said Justin Winter, an E-5 from Eugene, Oregon. It has a crew of about 150 — 146 men and four women, Winter said.

Being attached to a submarine "can be a very busy life," Richwine said. Spending time at sea away from family "can be difficult, but I think the mission we do is extremely important in maintaining peace in the world," said Richwine, who lives in Silverdale, Washington. The Navy base is in Bangor, Washington.

Richwine is the sub's quality assurance officer. The group also includes two nuclear mechanics, a nuclear electronics technician chief, a logistics specialist and a navigation electronics technician.

The U.S.S. Nebraska crew sometimes receives Christmas gifts and "encouraging letters" from their namesake state — both veterans and normal citizens, Richwine said.

The trip is meant to be a thank you to the people of Nebraska, a mission to build ties and camaraderie and to "show our support to them as well," Richwine said. They've already received a lot of support in the state, he said.

This is Winter's first trip to Nebraska.

Is it what he expected?

"I think it's more than what I expected," he said.

"Growing up on the West Coast, you never really hear about the Midwest," he said. But, "I've had a lot of fun so far."

The people of Nebraska have been welcoming and supportive, he said. That goes for both veterans and civilians.

Of the veterans he has talked to, Winter has found that with many, they have "either similar stories or things that we share" that a civilian might not understand.

He's found the closest connection with Navy veterans, because the Navy differs a lot from the other branches, he said.

How does Winter like being attached to a submarine?

"It's fun. It's definitely interesting. It's something I never saw myself doing, I guess, as a kid growing up." He never figured "I'd be on a nuclear-powered submarine."

On the sub, everyone has his or her own job. Everyone "needs to do that job, and do it well," he said.

Winter, 22, has been in the Navy four years.

Richwine has been a commissioned officer since 2019. After high school, he earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Norwich University, where he was part of ROTC.

Sailors from the U.S.S. Nebraska come to Nebraska twice a year. On their September visit, they stay in eastern Nebraska. In June, they head to western Nebraska, said Annette Partridge of Grand Island, who is fleet admiral for the Nebraska Admirals.

This is the first time the group has made a stop in Grand Island, Partridge said.